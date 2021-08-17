The start of football practices on Monday signaled the the turn of the page to the next chapter in Vermont sports. The finishing touches are being put on 2021 summer chapter and the fall chapter is soon to be written.
With the summer slate of sports wrapping up, it’s a perfect time to look at the moments and the people that defined the last few months in Vermont sports.
Olympians: It’s tough to start anywhere else but at the highest level of competition, the Olympics.
Three athletes with Vermont connections competed in Tokyo this summer, all making quite the impact.
Runner Elle Purrier St. Pierre is well known by now. Vermonters were glued to their screens during the U.S. Olympic Trails as the dairy farmer tried to realize her dream of making the Olympics, which she did.
In Tokyo, she was one of two Americans that made the women’s 1500-meter final and she took 10th place among the world’s best distance runners. Impressive to say the least.
Brooke Mooney found rowing after being a competitive cross country skiing while growing up in Vermont. She switched gears to rowing her senior year of high school and the passion took her all the way to Tokyo this summer.
Competing in the women’s eight competition, she helped the Americans to a fourth-place finish, just missing the medal by 1.57 seconds.
Ilona Maher, a Burlington High alum, was a member of the U.S. Rugby Sevens team. The Americans finished sixth in the tournament with Maher playing center and forward.
Maher also gained quite the following on the app TikTok, where she made many a viral video about her experience at the games.
Legion tournament: Mother Nature did absolutely everything she could to dampen the return of the American Legion baseball tournament, but she didn’t finish the job.
Rain multiple times that week made tournament host Rutland Post 31 and their coach Mike Howe’s job quite hard, but they found a way to put on a successful tournament at St. Peter’s Field, with some help from Otter Valley.
There were many moments that defined that tournament, whether it was the three home runs in the Manchester-Rutland game or the pitching duel between Brattleboro and South Burlington at Otter Valley, but nothing was more dramatic than Saturday’s events.
The day started with a pair of games going on simultaneously at 10 a.m. St. Peter’s Field had Essex besting Brattleboro, while Otter Valley had South Burlington ousting Manchester with a comeback victory.
That was just the start of a long day for South Burlington. No sooner after they got the last out against Manchester, the Wildcats had to get in their cars and head to Rutland for a 1 p.m. game against White River Junction.
South Burlington took a early lead in that game, but Post 84 battled back and went up by six runs late in the game. The Wildcats swung the pendulum back in the sixth with five runs in the sixth and knotted the game on a balk in the seventh.
In extra innings, Mason Klesch hit a gap shot to keep South Burlington alive in the tournament.
South Burlington’s third game of the day came against Brattleboro, which was just as back and forth. The Wildcats took a lead with an eight-run sixth inning, but Post 5 got the last laugh with a late comeback finished off by an Alex Bingham walk-off hit.
As someone who was there for all 10 hours of the baseball action that day, along with tournament staple Jack Healey, it was quite the day.
The next day, Essex locked up their second Legion title in the last three tournaments played.
Between South Burlington’s resiliency, Essex’s dominance and Alex Bingham’s heroics, it was a tournament that won’t soon be forgotten.
Little League: Essex Town nabbed the 10-12 year old state Little League title, but locally, we had a pair of teams in Rutland that continued to make a mark.
For just the second time in Rutland County Little League history, one of their teams won a district tournament game, when the 9-11 year olds beat Brattleboro. The Rutland 10-12 team was close to doing the same, but fell just short against Brattleboro.
Neither side ended up winning their respective tournament, but they continued to build something that will only keep the future of the sport healthy in the area.
Shrine Game: Like American Legion baseball, the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl was something we really missed last summer with COVID in full force.
The return of the Shrine Game was a big success and provide some normalcy to players, coaches and fans alike.
The game itself wasn’t an all-time great. New Hampshire used a relentless rushing attack to eventually push past a tough Vermont defense, but that wasn’t the story of the day.
The story was Vermont and New Hampshire’s best getting a chance to do something they love again. It was something the players a year ahead of them didn’t have and something that this year’s players cherished all the more.
Golf: The Country Club of Barre finally snatched the McCullough Cup away from Rutland Country Club, who had won the Vermont Amateur team competition for seven years running coming into 2021.
A big reason for that was Barre golfer Bryson Richards, who broke a four-year run of Rutland golfers winning the Vermont Am. Richards took home the title in grand fashion, winning by eight strokes over second-place Troy Goliber.
There’s nothing like a healthy rivalry. Barre fanned the flames of its rivalry with Rutland with its standout performance this year on the biggest stage.
While the men’s Amateur championship brought something new, the women’s Amateur gave us a scene we’ve seen before.
Holly Reynolds built upon her already legendary legacy in Vermont golf, winning her 10th women’s Am title at Newport Country Club.
Much like Richards’ win, by the last round of golf, it was going to take a Herculean effort to unseat Reynolds’ lead. She wasn’t giving up the top spot.
Her next closest competitors showed that the future of golf in the state is going to be just as good. Dorset Field Club’s Julia Dapron, a Stonehill College golfer, finished as the runner-up in the tournament for the second year in a row and Quechee’s Amy Lyon burst onto the scene with a third-place finish.
Young golfers took center stage with the Vermont Golf Association taking over the Junior Tour this summer.
We got to see established high school golfers like Austin Giroux shine, but we also saw the next generation shine.
Ralph Myhre’s Lucas Politano is a golfer that could define the upcoming years of the sport at Otter Valley. His older siblings Mia, Elena and Thomas have, and continue to, make their mark at OV and his turn isn’t far off.
There were many more moments that made this summer a fun one to cover in Vermont sports. I’m excited to see what the fall has in store.
adam.aucoin @rutlandherald.com
