COLCHESTER - Former Saint Michael's College women's basketball standout Amy Molina is still reeling in awards after graduating nearly three decades ago.
The 1993 Purple Knights grad was chosen for the Division II East Hoops Super 75 team by long-time regional expert Stephen Zerdelian. The multi-skilled forward was among the 15 Superstar Wings.
Molina and the Purple Knights were Eastern College Athletic Conference Tournament finalists her rookie year before advancing to NE10 semifinals her sophomore and senior seasons. Molina joined 11 Superstar Wings from Northeast-10 Conference institutions. She was one of three women whose careers began during the 1980s, leaving a lasting impression almost 30 years later.
Molina scored 1,933 points and grabbed 850 rebounds for SMC. She tops the charts in games played (116), field goals (735) and free throws (443), illustrating her versatility. She recorded double-digit scoring in 103 of her 116 contests.
"By almost every metric, Molina is the preeminent player in Saint Michael's history," Zerdelian noted. "The 5-foot-9 native of Keene, N.H., presided over the most successful period in Purple Knights (history) and did so thanks to a hard-nosed yet effective style. SMC's all-time leading scorer, Molina helped the team to 67 wins during her tenure and the only two national rankings they ever attained. She blended the scoring tools of a small forward - pull-ups, drives and midrange shots - with the defensive ability and board work of a power forward. …She was consistent, durable and set a culture that helped SMC compete in a deep NE10. Molina, NE10 Player of the Year and All-American as a senior, held 19 program records upon graduation and still holds many of them. Her talent and production easily puts her among the top players in region history."
Molina remains second at Saint Michael's in career scoring average (16.7 points), thanks to 18 games with at least 25 points. She is fifth in rebounds (850), steals (262) and shooting percentage (48.5%) and tied for ninth in rebounding (7.3). Despite taking more than 13 shots per game during her career - and never averaging as many as 30 minutes in a season thanks to a deep roster - Molina never had a field goal percentage lower than 45.5%.
She set the program's rookie record with 430 points as a freshman, averaging 13.9 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.6 steals, Molina landed on the NE10 All-Conference second team as a sophomore, averaging 15.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists.
A Kodak All-America honorable mention and NE10 All-Conference First Team pick as a junior, Molina notched 18.1 points, 6.5 boards, 2.4 assists and 1.9 steals.
Molina earned Kodak All-America First Team, ECAC Division II Player of the Year, NE10 Player of the Year and NE10 All-Conference First Team honors as a senior. She set a school record by making 134 free throws that winter, averaging a league-high 19.7 points on 51.3% shooting with 8.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and three steals per game. Molina also blocked a career-high 14 shots. She ranks 15th in NE10 history in career points.
The former U-32 Athletic Director was inducted into the Saint Michael's Athletic Hall of Fame in 1999 and New England Basketball Hall of Fame in 2003, Molina spent seven additional seasons with the program as an assistant coach until the 2000-01 season. She was named to the NE10 25th Anniversary Women's Basketball Team during the 2005-06 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.