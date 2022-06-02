Following the success of Sunday’s inaugural Granite City 100, Thunder Road and Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series officials announced that the Modifieds will return for the 60th Mekkelsen RV Memorial Day Classic weekend next year.
The event featured rip-roaring speeds as drivers drafted and fought for every position, with three of the top Modified drivers in the East left standing on the podium in victory lane.
“We’ve been building a great relationship with the Monaco Modified Tri-Track folks for some time down at Thompson Speedway,” said Thunder Road managing partner Cris Michaud. “We finally made it work for them to come to Thunder Road and the outcome could not have been greater. From all ends — the fans, teams, officials — we received so many positive comments. Tt was just common sense to have them back again in 2023. We’re planning on making our 60th Memorial Day Classic one for the ages. And having the Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series back at Thunder Road is an integral part of that plan.”
Twin 100 races on tapFollowing the cancellation of events for the Memorial Day Weekend, the $1,500-to-win Spring Board 100 will take place Saturday at White Mountain Motorsports Park.
The event will mark the first of three rounds in the Wall’s Ford Platinum Late Model Series. Saturday’s slate will coincide with the Modified Racing Series Milton CAT 100. The Twin 100 program features the two biggest divisions in New England, giving fans the second weekend in a row to take in two major events for ACT-type Late Models and Tour-type Modifieds.
The Spring Board 100, as well as the other two Wall’s Ford Platinum Series events, will be lined up based on a blind draw as drivers roll through the inspection area. Qualifying events will utilize the American-Canadian Tour Plus/Minus system, meaning the Late Model pilots will have to drive hard to earn a good starting position for their first long-distance race of the 2022 season.
With the 47th ACT Spring Green 122 just one week away, officials anticipate that several ACT Late Model Tour regulars will be in action Saturday for one final test before their third event of the 2022 season. Current ACT Tour point leader Derek Gluchacki has confirmed he will be at the Spring Board 100.
The Modified Racing Series rolls back into North Woodstock for the second event of 2022 following the season opener at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. This will be the sixth MRS event at WMMP since 2004. The Milton CAT 100 will feature some of the biggest names in Northern New England Tour-type Modified racing. Driver will compete for the $3,000 top prize at a track known for its grip, speed and ability to pass. There will $200 bonuses available to each team that was present at Thunder Road for the Granite City 100. Any team that competed at the Northeast Classic in April will also be awarded a $200 bonus.
The Wells River Chevrolet Flying Tigers are ready to battle it out again as driver attempt to dethrone Shane Sicard following his fourth consecutive J.P. Sicard Triple Crown victory. The Woodsville Guaranty Savings Bank Strictly Stock Minis will also be in action.
