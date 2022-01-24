NORTHFIELD - The Norwich men earned a weekend split in New England Hockey Conference action.
Freshman Patrick Delvecchio had a four-point night to lead the Cadets to a 7-1 victory over Castleton University on Friday night at Kreitzberg Arena. Norwich suffered a 3-0 loss to Skidmore on Saturday.
Norwich won its third straight game in impressive fashion while playing the Spartans in its first game at home in nearly two months in front of a raucous Kreitzberg crowd. The Cadets won their sixth straight game against their in-state rivals and swept the season series.
Senior captain Noah Williams scored twice, while sophomore defenseman Joe Nagle had a goal and an assist. Sophomore Brendon Jones had two assists.
Freshman Bryan O'Mara scored 1:19 into the game to give Norwich the lead for good. O'Mara picked off a loose puck in the neutral zone and then skated in, firing a wrist shot past Kyle Alaverdy.
Nagle made it 2-0 at the 2:32 mark of the second period, blasting a low slap shot from the point off a face-off win from Delvecchio and Alex Monteleone.
Williams scored his first goal of the night by redirecting a shot past Alaverdy off an initial shot from Delvecchio. Brendon Jones notched the secondary assist at the 6:29 mark of the second period.
Sophomore Logan vande Meerakker scored his first goal of the season with a one-timer off a feed from Brett Ouderkirk. Brady Gaudette picked up the secondary assist.
Junior Braedyn Aubin scored at the 15:26 mark of the second period for the Cadets' fourth goal of the period off an assist from Holden Doggett.
Castleton broke up the shutout with two seconds to go in the second period with a power-play goal by Alex Maunula. He scored on a one-timer off a face-off win from Anton Tarvainen.
Williams scored 42 seconds into the third period from Nagle and Delvecchio to make it 6-1. Delvecchio capped the scoring with his third goal of the season, thanks to assists by Brendon Jones and Callum Jones.
Norwich outshot Castleton 34-19. Albano made 18 saves to pick up his fifth victory of the season. Alaverdy made 23 saves, while Brandon Collett made four saves in the third period.
Skidmore 3, Norwich 0
NORTHFIELD – Skidmore (12-6-1, 7-4-1 NEHC) scored twice late in the second period and added an empty-net goal late in the third period to skate away with the three points and snap Norwich's three-game winning streak.
The victory marked the third win for Skidmore against Norwich in 35 meetings.
Norwich (9-4-4, 6-4-3 NEHC) couldn't muster anything past Skidmore sophomore goalie Tate Brandon, who made 26 saves to secure the shutout. Norwich junior goalie Andrew Albano made 28 saves in the loss.
Skidmore broke the 0-0 tie at the 15:15 mark of the second period with Freddie Macciocchi redirecting a shot from the point by Reid Russell past Albano and into the net for the game's first goal.
Russell made it 2-0 just 47 seconds later with a one-timer from the point that found its way through traffic and past Albano off a pass from Devon Mussio.
Mike Gelatt iced the game, dispossessing a Norwich player in the neutral zone to cause a turnover and then he backhanded the puck from center ice into the open Norwich net to cap the scoring and the 3-0 win for the Thoroughbreds.
Norwich will travel to play New England College at 4 p.m. Saturday.
