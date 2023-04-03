NORTHFIELD - The Norwich women's lacrosse hung tough in a Great Northeast Athletic Conference bout against Simmons before falling, 14-7.
Quinn Mustone and Valentina Drown set the tone for the Cadet offense, firing in a pair of goals apiece. Maddie Etherton, Ellie Moriarty and Michaila Furchak rounded out the scoring with a goal each.
The Cadets struck first, as Etherton opened the scoring by sending a free-position attempt past goalie Katie Castle 2:30 into the first quarter. The Sharks offense came alive a few minutes later, rattling off six straight goals to take control.
Norwich would not go down quietly, outscoring Simmons, 3-2, in the second quarter, and closing the gap to 7-4 on back-to-back tallies from Moriarty and Drown in a one-minute window.
Simmons pushed the game out of reach in the third quarter, courtesy of four straight goals from Abby Stoller. Mustone responded on a man-up opportunity to end the run before Frida Turriza added one more goal in the waning seconds of the quarter.
Goals in the fourth quarter by Mustone and Drown trimmed the deficit to 13-7 before Stoller added her seventh and final score to finish out the affair.
The Cadets owned a 13-12 edge in draw controls while recording 16 successful clears and securing 18 ground balls. Norwich goalie Maeve Noble-Lowe stood stout between the pipes, turning away 17 shots.
The Cadets will travel to play St. Joseph (Conn.) at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
MEN'S LACROSSE
Norwich 17, Regis 6
WESTON, Mass. - Tyler Seidel matched his career-high in goals and the Norwich offense was in the zone from start to finish during a lopsided victory in Great Northeast Athletic Conference action.
Seidel led the Cadets behind five goals. His red-hot performance included a stretch of three goals in a row between the second and third quarters. Coley Bagwell led Norwich in points, scoring four goals while handing out two assists. Thomas Muraski added a pair of goals off face-off wins, while Callum Jones, Matt Meehan, Jaxon Bampfield, Christian Masonius, Alex Johnston and Mitchell McKay rounded out the offensive effort with one goal apiece.
Norwich trailed early after the Pride's Nate Arsenault capitalized on a man-up opportunity three minutes into the game. Bagwell answered 46 seconds later, kick-starting a 13-0 Cadet run. One goal by Seidel and two more from Bagwell ended the first-quarter scoring before Bampfield, Jones, Meehan and Seidel combined for four goals in the second quarter.
The romp continued into the third quarter, as Seidel added the second and third goals of his three-goal outburst. Masonius, McKay and Seidel also scored, allowing Norwich to build a 13-1 advantage before Anthony Marsella finally stopped the bleeding with a Regis goal.
Bagwell and Muraski found the back of the net to give the Cadets their largest lead, 15-2. Following four goals by the Pride, Norwich wasted no time pushing the advantage back to double-digits. Johnston and Muraski scored in a seven-second span to solidify the 17-6 win.
Norwich dominated the statistical categories, firing off 63 shots, forcing 31 Regis turnovers, scooping up 52 ground balls and winning 16 face-offs. Goalie Luke Boland earned the win in the crease, recording 10 saves. Marsella led the Pride with two goals and an assist.
The Cadets will travel to play Anna Maria at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.