BARRE — Thunder Road officials announced that Butch Mitchell will be the lead four-cylinder technical inspector for the rk Miles Street Stocks and Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors.
American-Canadian Tour and White Mountain Motorsports Park Director of Competition Pete Knights will also join the Thunder Road staff alongside Chief Technical Inspector Chuck Beede and inspector Riley Laggner.
Butch Mitchell has been a well-known figure in four-cylinder racing at New Hampshire’s Riverside Speedway over the past forty years. Mitchell served as technical inspector at Riverside and was also part of the crew for multiple cars and teams over the years, including his family-run ACT Late Model team. Last week he helped crew the #45VT Mitchell Brothers Racing Ford Mustang piloted by Derek Ming at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
“I’m excited to join (Thunder Road),” Mitchell said. “I’m all ready for Community Bank weekend. All I’ve got to do is setup FloRacing on my phone so I can watch from out back.”
Knights mirrored Mitchell’s excitement after taking over for Dean Gallison as Director of Competition at the Barre track.
“I’m ready for this weekend but it’s certainly going to be a busy year between the two tracks and the (ACT),” Knights said. “Dean’s boots will be a challenge to fill, but I’m looking forward to working with Chuck and Riley.”
The Community Bank N.A. 150 will take place Sunday to kick off the 63rd season of stock car racing at Thunder Road. The annual car show will be held at the track Saturday, with open practice for all Community Bank N.A. 150 divisions slated for the same day. Post time for Sunday is 1:30 p.m. Class Day Activities and 2021 Championship celebrations will begin at 12:55 p.m. prior to the first green flag of 2022.
“To have Pete and Butch join Chuck Beede and his grandson Riley at Thunder Road this year is phenomenal,” Thunder Road managing partner Cris Michaud said. “The experience these gentlemen bring will complement our long-standing record of scrutiny, fairness and keeping teams honest in our inspection areas.”
Admission for Sunday’s event is $25 for adult and $10 for children ages 6-12. There is no charge for kids 5-and-under. Gates will open at 9 a.m. Saturday for the car show and will open at 10 a.m. on Sunday. All races at Thunder Road Speedbowl, including the Community Bank N.A. 150 and the 60th Vermont Milk Bowl, will be broadcast live on FloRacing.
