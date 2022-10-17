BURLINGTON – Mujtaba Mirhasan recorded his first career two-goal game as 12th-ranked Vermont routed NJIT, 4-0, on Saturday night at Virtue Field. The Catamounts clinched an America East Tournament bid for a league-best 12th straight season with the victory.
Vermont improves to 11-1-1 overall and 4-0 in the America East, while NJIT falls to 3-5-4 overall and 0-2-2 in league play.
“I’m proud of the boys’ effort tonight to come out and score four goals,” UVM coach Rob Dow said. “Specifically, you get a guy like Mujtaba off the bench who has been training hard all year and scored two goals to make a significant impact in the game. It shows that the culture is in good shape.”
The Catamounts extended their winning streak to 10 straight games, which is tied for the second longest run in program history. Goalie Nate Silveira (two saves) registered his fifth shutout of the season and 19th at Vermont. The East Providence, R.I., native ranks fifth on the program’s all-time list.
Mirhasan opened the scoring in the 42nd minute when he placed a free kick into the lower-left corner for his third tally of the season. The sophomore’s goal gave Vermont a 1-0 lead heading into the break.
UVM’s lead doubled early in the second half when Daniel Pacella rifled a shot under the cross bar for his first career goal. The junior’s tally came off a set piece in the 47th minute.
Max Murray added an insurance goal for the Catamounts in the 51st minute when he directed a low right strike past Samuel Reisgys (five saves). Mirhasan chipped in his second goal of the evening in the 71st minute after Joe Morrison found him on the run for the late marker. UVM outshot NJIT 16-10 and held the Highlanders to without a shot in the opening half.
The Catamounts will host Dartmouth at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
