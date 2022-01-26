I don't know about you but this stretch of extreme cold is driving these 74-year-old bones a little crazy. I've had enough of the weather folks telling me about dangerous wind chills.
It's time to play the psychological game. The mind can conquer anything, right?
Some harbingers of spring to put Old Man Winter in his place:
__ We rip off a page of the calendar early next week and February is a short month that includes a marquee warm- weather sports event, the Daytona 500 on Feb. 20.
__ The PGA's Farmer's Open is going on now. The world's best golfers wearing light clothing at Torrey Pines is enough to let the imagination transport you to local courses where we will be playing the same game someday soon.
__ The Masters does not tee off until April but those beautiful commercials showing off Augusta's National's gorgeous scenery with that wonderful music as a backdrop will help get you through until then.
__ It is only a few weeks until Hartford High graduate Jordy Allard will be involved in his first NCAA Division I baseball game.
Allard and his Northeastern University teammates open the season on Feb. 17 in Cary, North Carolina against Long Island University.
Allard, in his senior season as a pitcher at Division III Babson, went 7-0 with a 0.91 earned run average. Babson,
__ The Castleton University baseball, softball, lacrosse teams, along with all the other Spartan spring sports teams, are into their practices.
The Spartan baseball team started formal practices on Tuesday and coach Ted Shipley said he usually ventures into outdoor practices "when it feels like it is in the 20s."
The turf field is plowed and available for whenever that happens.
"We don't do much with ground balls in the gym," Shipley said
"The main things you can get done inside is pitching and hitting."
It's all much closer than you might think. The Spartans' first game is a doubleheader at Cabrini in Pennsylvania on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13.
"We should be done by kickoff and we'll watch the game someplace as a team," the coach said.
Then, it's back on the bus. Destination: Virginia for more games.
Shipley greeted thirty-four players on Tuesday. He will be keeping them all.
"That's our team," he said. "Normally, we like carrying 32 but there are players who have been working hard and we would like to give them the opportunity."
__ If you want to see an outdoor event without traveling all the way to North Carolina, there is one scheduled for Castleton University's Dave Wolk Stadium that is only weeks away.
Castleton men's lacrosse coach Bo McDougall has just finalized a scrimmage with SUNY Delhi for February 12.
The Spartan laxers held their second practice on Wednesday morning and the first game is March 3 at home against Anna Maria.
Castleton has 42 players on the roster.
"It is the first time in the 11 years that I have been here that we have been over 40," CU men's lacrosse coach Bon McDougall said. "The energy has been great."
__ You want an outdoor event that is even earlier than Castleton's scrimmage? The University of Vermont men's lacrosse team has a scrimmage set for Saturday against Merrimack. The Catamounts' season opener is Feb. 6 at Duke.
The Vermont women's lacrosse team kicks off its season on Feb. 12 at Colgate.
__ The Castleton softball team will be playing its first game on Feb. 24 in Myrtle Beach. NVU-Johnson and NVU-Lyndon will be two of the Spartans' opponents while they are in the Palmetto State.
The CU softball team has been practicing since Jan. 20.
__ Devil's Bowl Speedway Owner/Promoter Mike Bruno will be racing at Lake View Speedway in Nichols, South Carolina on Feb. 2-5.
Can the race at his own track in West Haven be far behind? The Bowl's 56th season opener happens on May 7.
__ It is only a matter of weeks until the St. Michael's College lacrosse teams open their season. The men and women launch their campaigns on Feb. 19, the men at Molloy and the women at Post.
__ Vermont high school spring sports teams can begin practices on March 21 but baseball's pitchers and catchers are allowed to begin sessions on March 14.
The mind can do wondrous things even if it is dulled by this extreme cold that seems unwilling to loosen its grip.
Keep thinking warm thoughts. We'll get there.
