BARRE — Advance tickets are now on sale for the 58th Vermont Milk Bowl Weekend, which will take place Oct. 2-4 at Thunder Road.
The event will feature three days of racing to cap the 61st season of competition on the high banks.
Milk Bowl Friday will kick off Oct. 2 at 6 p.m. with a four-division card. The Pro All Stars Series Super Late Models will compete in the PASS 150. There will also be a trio of 50-lap features for the PASS Modifieds, Street Stocks Series and Mini Stock Tour. The racing will be preceded by an afternoon open practice session for Late Models.
Milk Bowl Qualifying Day will begin Oct. 3 at 1 p.m. The Late Models will run time trials and 50-lap qualifying races to determine the first 22 positions in the Milk Bowl field. The Flying Tigers and Street Stocks will also have time trials along with Segment 1 of Mini Milk Bowls. The Road Warriors will run both segments of their Mini Milk Bowl the same day. Following the action on the “big track”, the Junior Champ Karts will have Mini Milk Bowls beginning at 7 p.m.
The Milk Bowl schedule Oct. 4 will begin with the Last Chance “B-Feature” for Late Models at 12:15 p.m. Opening ceremonies will follow, with the first Milk Bowl segment going green at 1:30 p.m. The schedule also includes the final segment of the Flying Tiger and Street Stock Mini Milk Bowls along with a two-segment event for the Dwarf Cars of New Hampshire’s White Mountain Motorsports Park.
Before the Milk Bowl arrives, Thunder Road will crown its 2020 champions at Championship Night on Sept 18. The event is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. and includes a 100-lap, $1,000-to-win race for the Flying Tigers in the Triple Crown finale. The top Late Models will battle for “King of the Road” honors in a special 61-lap feature. Street Stocks and Road Warriors will also be in action.
Adult admission on Milk Bowl weekend is $20 for Friday, $10 for Saturday and $30 for Sunday. The cost for children ages 12-and-under will be $5 on Friday and Saturday and $10 for Sunday. Advance tickets are available online.
Camping for the Milk Bowl will be available from Oct. 1 at noon until Oct. 5 at noon. Site fees are $45 for the long weekend.
All three days of the Vermont Milk Bowl will be broadcast live on the Northeast Sports Network via pay-per-view. For the Sunday portion, the NSN broadcast will have five cameras and multi-angle instant replay. The pay-per-view cost is $25 for Friday, $40 for Saturday or Sunday and $50 for a three-day pass.
