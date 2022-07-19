BARRE — The time has come to ring in a 31-year-old tradition at Thunder Road with the return of the Times Argus Midseason Championships.
Along with the glory of being crowned the Midseason Champion, double points are on the line along with added distances and double the purse, courtesy of the track's streaming partners at FloRacing.
The point standings for the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models have been more jittery than a bag of Mexican jumping beans. With seven different winners in eight events, the competition has been mighty for the top division with a different point leader nearly every week.
Currently, Montpelier’s Kyle Pembroke leads the King of the Road battle by just four points over Graniteville’s Christopher Pelkey while two-time winner Stephen Donahue sits 18-points out in third. Young-guns Marcel Gravel and Brandon Lanphear have been knocking on the door looking for their first win of the season while Brendan Moodie is coming off a strong 3rd-place run in the Vermont Governor’s Cup and looks to keep that momentum going.
After losing the Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tiger point lead going into the Vermont Governor’s Cup, Williston’s Justin Prescott narrowly outdid Hinesburg’s Derrick Calkins by finishing fourth to Calkins’ sixth.
Although he’s back on top, Prescott may not have the odds on his side. As with the Late Models, there has only been one repeat winner in nine Flying Tiger events so far this season. The ultra-competitive division also boasts nine would-be first time champions in the current top-10 in points.
Going into the Times Argus Midseason Championships, double points, double purse and extra distance will create a trifecta of excitement for the ‘Number One Support Division in North America.’
Going from a smashed-up Chevy Cavalier to driving back up through a 27-car field to finish 13th on Thursday, it still wasn’t enough for 2019 rk Miles Street Stock Champion Jeffrey Martin to keep his hold atop the point standings.
Currently perennial title contender Dean Switser Jr. leads the way with 579 points to Martin’s 554. Far from a two-car show, the Street Stocks have brought thirty cars weekly and the competition has been fierce. The added distance and double points on the line will only increase their hunger on Times Argus Midseason Championships.
After a week off, the Burnetts Scrap Metals Road Warriors return to The Road for double the purse courtesy of FloRacing along with the annual Autograph Night on the front stretch. Multiple drivers are still on the hunt for their first win of 2022 including Taylor Sayers, ‘No Look’ Nick Copping and Rodney Campbell. Neal Foster, ‘Flyin’ Fred Fleury and Frank ‘Barbie Boy’ Putney are also contenders on Midseason Championship night.
Thunder Road returns Thursday with the Times Argus Midseason Championships. Double the points and double the cash, courtesy of FloRacing, are on hand for the Maplewood/Irving Oil Late Models, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel Flying Tigers and rk Miles Street Stocks while the non-point Burnett Scrap Metals Road Warriors go toe-to-toe for the FloRacing cash grab.
The annual Autograph Session will also take place on the front stretch with special autograph books courtesy of the Times Argus available for fans, free of charge! Post Time is set for 7 p.m. with full race day schedule and pricing information available online at www.thunderroadvt.com/schedule.
All racing events at Thunder Road Speedbowl, including the Times Argus Midseason Championships and the $100,000-purse Northfield Savings Bank Vermont Milk Bowl, will be broadcast live and around the world on FloRacing with a monthly or yearly subscription. For more information about FloRacing, visit www.FloRacing.com or www.FloSports.tv.
