MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury College women’s hockey team made history Saturday night.
Middlebury’s Ellie Barney scored 13:17 into overtime, lifting the Panther women’s hockey team to a 3-2 victory over Gustavus Adolphus in the 2022 NCAA Division III Championship Game on Saturday in front of a near-capacity crowd in Kenyon Arena.
With the win, the top-ranked Panthers claimed their fourth NCAA title and sixth overall. Middlebury became the first Division III team to finish a season with a perfect record (27-0-0), setting an NCAA mark for winning percentage in a season.
The Panthers also took care of business in Kenyon Arena this winter, going 18-0-0 to tie an NCAA mark for home victories. The list of accomplishments does not stop there, as Middlebury tied a school record for wins in a season while adding to its program mark for consecutive triumphs.
The fifth-seeded Golden Gusties finished their successful season at 25-4-2.
Middlebury had the game’s first quality scoring chance on a deflection in front by Caroline Cutter that Gustie goalie Katie McCoy got a piece of with her stick. Gustavus seemed to be gaining momentum with back-to-back power plays midway through the frame, but it was the Panthers that got on the scoreboard.
Jenna Letterie broke up a pass in the defensive zone to set herself up on a breakaway and her shot trickled through McCoy with 6:16 on the clock. The tally was Middlebury’s first shorthanded goal this season. The Gusties nearly pulled even in the closing minutes, but Kaitlyn Holland’s rising shot from the right side was thwarted by Panther goalie Sophia Merageas.
In the second period, the visitors knotted the score at 1-1 with 7:30 showing on the clock, taking advantage of a power play. Clara Billings put a shot from the slot under Merageas after taking a feed from behind the net by Emily Olson. Right after the goal, the Panther goalie was forced to make a tough pad save on a shot by Hailey Holland to keep the score tied.
The game remained deadlocked through most of the third frame until the Panthers grabbed a 2-1 lead with 2:47 on the clock. Katie Hargrave fired a shot on goal that McCoy got a piece of, but Madie Leidt shoveled in the rebound for a one-goal lead.
The Gusties forced overtime after a lengthy video review, as they scored with 0.1 second left. Video showed Molly McHugh poked in a rebound into the right side of the net as Gustavus was skating with a 6-on-4 advantage.
Middlebury controlled play in overtime, recording all seven shots on goal. The deciding play started with a long outlet pass from Eva Hendrikson to Barney at the Gustie blue line. Barney got off a shot that McCoy stopped, but Barney lifted the rebound into the net setting off the team’s celebration.
Merageas finished with 29 saves and was named as the tournament’s most outstanding player. She was joined on the all-tournament team by Letterie and Leidt.
McCoy, who also earned a spot on the all-tournament team, had 25 stops as the Gusties held a 31-28 advantage in shots.
This marked the second championship for Middlebury’s Audrey Lazar, as she was a member of the national champion field hockey team in the fall.
The Panthers won three-straight NCAA Championships in 2004 through 2006, in addition to claiming the 2000 and 2001 AWCHA titles.
All-Tournament Team
