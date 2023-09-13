BRANDON — Sophomore captains aren't commonplace. Then again, Middlebury's Solstice Binder is an uncommon person.
"She is a tremendous individual and a leader," Middlebury girls soccer coach Reeves Livesay said.
She is also a potent offensive weapon. She scored two goals for the Tigers in their 6-2 victory over Otter Valley at Markowski Field on Wednesday.
It was a battle for a half. The Tigers managed to take a 3-2 lead into the break after Mallee Richardson gave the Otters a big lift by scoring on a break-away with nine seconds left in the half.
But the Tigers owned the second 40 minutes, outscoring the Otters 3-0.
Otter Valley entered the game 2-0 and the Tigers 0-2.
That made this victory pretty precious for Middlebury.
"It is great to get a good result," Livesay said.
"We were looking to get our first win of the season," Binder said. "Getting the victory lets us know that we can win. I think we have a great season ahead of us."
Binder and Violet Anderson each had two goals for the Tigers.
Otter Valley nearly scored first. Richardson got a good look and hit her shot well but it sailed inches over the bar.
On another occasion, OV goalie Linnea Faulkner's booming punt gave Randi Lancour a scoring opportunity.
But it was the Tigers netting the first goal. It came with 23:31 left in the half. Jazmyn Hurley scored it after after the Tigers were able to pull Faulkner out of position.
Otter Valley freshman Allie Charbonneau answered quickly, her goal coming with 19:08 remaining in the half.
Anderson put Middlebury ahead for good and then Solstice cushioned the lead to 3-1.
Faulkner made an outstanding save to keep it a two-goal game and then Richardson came up with her late score.
Following the intermission, the Tigers came with an invigorated attack but OV's Michelle Hendee, Lana Karnai, Savanna cook and Brookelyn Kimball made some nice clears under pressure.
But there was no stopping Binder who made the most artistic score of the day with 32:23 remaining. It was a hard, low shot placed perfectly in the corner.
Anderson and Harper Werme tacked on the other scores.
"We had a lot of players injured who were trying to play," Otter Valley coach Tammi Blanchard said.
Now, the Otters will try to get back on the winning track with the trip over to Rutland's St. Peter's Field to tangle with Mount St. Joseph on Friday.
Middlebury's long road journey continues on Tuesday when the Tigers travel to Milton for the third of five straight road games. They do not get to play in Middlebury again until Sept. 30 when Rice is in town.