The Middlebury College women's lacrosse team made a historic 14 straight trips to the Division III NCAA Tournament final four from 1994 to 2007 and 13 of those times a familiar foe was also there.
The club was The College of New Jersey, formerly Trenton State. TCNJ has 12 national championships, the only school that has won more than the Panthers' seven titles.
It's fitting that those two schools are in this spring's Final Four taking place this weekend in Salem, Virginia.
The historic programs will be joined by Gettysburg and Tufts as the teams battle to see who will be crowned national champion.
Middlebury takes on the Bullets at noon on Saturday in the first semifinal with the Lions and Jumbos meeting in the other semifinal at 3 p.m.
The winners of those games square off for the national title on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.
Let's take a look at the four teams that still have championship hopes.
Middlebury
Middlebury is no stranger to the pressure of this stage, having just won a national title in 2019.
The Panthers (20-1) are enjoying a dominant season, where their lone loss came by a goal in the NESCAC Championship game against Tufts.
Middlebury's NCAA Tournament road has been a dominant one. The Panthers posted 22 goals apiece in their opening two games, but won with a different style in the regional finals against Colby College.
In that game, it was all about Middlebury's defense where it stifled Colby all game long and only allowed two goals. It was tied for the second least amount goals the Panthers had allowed in a game all season.
For that dominant effort, Middlebury goalie Annie Enrietto was named the Intercollegiate Women's Lacrosse Association (IWLCA) Division III Co-Defensive Player of the Week.
Enrietto can be overlooked with how potent the Middlebury offense is, but she is one the best around. The junior from Illinois has a perfect 14-0 record and a goals against average of 6.18.
Middlebury's defense is allowing just 5.95 goals per game, good for second in the nation.
Offensively, it's hard to find someone any more consistent than Jane Earley who has 72 goals this season for the Panthers. She had a fantastic last weekend, scoring seven goals across those two games to propel Middlebury into the final.
Hope Shue had eight goals last weekend and 52 for the season. Those two are a pair of many threats to keep track of for the Panthers.
Gettysburg
Gettysburg College has been one of the best teams of the last decade in Division III women's lacrosse. The Bullets won back to back titles in 2017 and 2018, beating Middlebury in the latter final, and also won in 2011.
Gettysburg (19-3) is as hot as they come heading into final four weekend, having won 13 straight games after a decent 6-3 start. It's interesting to note that two of their three losses came to teams in the final four, TCNJ and Tufts.
The Bullets have had an interesting road in the NCAA Tournament. They trailed by a pair of goals late in the opening round against Roanoke, but knotted the score and got a game-winner from Jordan Basso in overtime.
Gettysburg's next two wins were a bit more comfortable, setting them for one of, if not, the biggest challenges of the season playing Middlebury.
Basso and Katie Fullowan are what makes the Bullets go. Basso has a team-high 65 goals and Fullowan isn't far behind with 59 tallies. Basso is also an amazing distributor with 36 assists, second on the team to Jenna King's 42 helpers.
Gettysburg can turn to multiple options in goal. Throughout the NCAA run, Gill Cortese's No. 40 has been called upon to fill the cage. She is allowing 7.78 goals per game. Shannon Twill is another option for the Bullets, having split starts with Cortese.
TCNJ
As mentioned, The College of New Jersey is the most championship-rich program in Division III women's lacrosse. There was a stretch from 1991 to 1996 where they won six straight national championships.
TCNJ (18-2) has been back to championship weekend many times, but the Lions haven't hoisted the trophy since 2006.
TCNJ's lone losses this season came to Middlebury and Salisbury during the regular season. The Lions have had tough NCAA Tournament road. They had a pair of comfortable wins to open the tournament, but had to get through Salisbury to reach championship weekend.
That regional final was easily the toughest of the three games and required the Lions to dig deep after trailing by three goals at the half. TCNJ came out with energy after the break, outscoring the Sea Gulls by five in the third quarter, and never looked back.
It was a huge confidence-boosting win, given Salisbury beating them in the regular season and the fact that the Sea Gulls were the defending national champions and top-ranked team in the nation.
Offensively, it starts with sophomore and New Jersey native Ally Tobler, who has 89 goals this season, a top-10 mark in the nation. Tobler was held somewhat in check last weekend, but had scored 12 goals across their first two tournament games.
As potent as Tobler is, her teammate Jennifer LaRocca, a senior New Jersian, might be even more of a difference maker. LaRocca will wow you with her 59 goals, but she's even more impressive with her distributing, dishing out 75 assists. Her points and assists marks are top-10 in the nation.
Anna Wright also has more than 50 goals for an offense that can be incredibly tough to contain.
Sophomore Julia Charest is a great goalie for the Lions, making 19 starts with a 7.35 goals against average.
Tufts
The NESCAC is taking over the NCAA Tournament. Tufts University joins its conference rivals Middlebury in championship weekend.
The Jumbos (18-3) are coming into the weekend with plenty of confidence, winning their last 11 games, including the one-goal win against Middlebury in the NESCAC final.
Tufts won comfortably in its first two games of the NCAA Tournament, but has a bit more of a battle on its hands in the regional final against Franklin & Marshall.
The Jumbos led for most of the day, but their lead was down to as little as two early in the fourth quarter.
Tufts is in search of its first national championship, but has been on the brink of that breakthrough for multiple seasons.
In 2019, the Jumbos made it to final four weekend. Last spring, they were in the national title game, but lost in a one-goal heartbreaker to Salisbury, where the Jumbos ran out of time to complete a comeback.
Tufts has a pretty balanced offensive attack with 11 women scoring 10 or more goals. Margie Carden is the most prolific of that group with 61 tallies.
Molly Laliberty is a standout goalie for the Jumbos, starting all 21 games with a goals against average of 7.92
