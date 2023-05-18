The Middlebury College women’s lacrosse team continues its Division III national title defense this weekend on home turf.
Top-ranked Middlebury is set to host an NCAA Regional on Saturday and Sunday at Peter Kohn Field.
The Panthers will face 13th-ranked Trinity in the first game at 11:30 a.m., while No. 6 The College of New Jersey and No. 12 Colby will play at 2:30 p.m. The winners of Saturday’s games play on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. with a trip to the NCAA Semifinals on the line.
Middlebury is in the midst of its 27th trip to the NCAA Tournament and is looking for its ninth NCAA title. The Panthers have won the national title in both of the last two full seasons, in 2019 and 2022.
Middlebury, who won the NESCAC to earn an automatic bid into the tournament, advanced to the regional with a 19-4 win against SUNY Geneseo at home this past Sunday.
The Panthers head into Saturday’s contest with Trinity with a perfect 19-0 mark and are riding a 24-game winning streak dating back to last year’s title run.
Hope Shue is Middlebury’s most prolific scorer, leading the NESCAC in goals with 64 and goals per game at 3.56. She’s also second in points per game and points.
Jane Eerley has been dominant on draws, leading the league in draw controls per game and points, with 83. The 61 goals for the two-time NESCAC Player of the Year ranks third in the conference.
Maggie Coughlin, Kelcey Dion, Susan Rowley and Caroline Messer are all really strong offensive pieces as well.
Erica Barr leads Middlebury’s defense after winning the NESCAC Defensive Player of the Year and is joined by Kylie Wilson and Chloe Newman to anchor a dominant unit.
Annie Enrietto ranks eighth in Division III with a goals against average of 6.74 and she’s a perfect 35-0 in her career.
Middlebury’s opponent Trinity (13-5) is making its 15th NCAA Tournament appearance with its last national title coming in 2012. The Bantams made the tournament this year as an at-large bid and won their tournament opener 22-4 against Massachusetts Institute of Technology.
Molly McGuckin, the NESCAC Rookie of the Year, leads the team with 54 goals and 69 points. Her 54 scores rank fourth in the conference.
Lily Ives is not far behind with 51 goals and 65 points, while Caroline Lambert has 32 goals. Casey Ward, a midfielder, has 27 goals and 12 assists.
Quincy Connell leads Trinity’s defense and goalies Alyssa Vitale and Ali MacDougall has been effective. Vitale has started all 18 games, but MacDougall has been strong when called upon.
TCNJ (16-3) is used to the pressure of this stage, having made the round of 16 for 38 consecutive seasons. The Lions own the most national championships with 12 in their storied history, most recently winning in 2006.
They were also a national semifinalist last spring.
TCNJ won its 12th straight New Jersey Athletic Conference title by beating Rowan 16-9 and was a 14-6 winner against Messiah in the second round of NCAAs to reach this stage.
Colby (13-5) is making its second straight NCAA Tournament appearance and fell in last year quarterfinal round.
The Mules got into this year’s tournament as an at-large bid, after falling in the NESCAC Tournament semifinals.
After a first-round bye, Colby dominated Babson 20-6 in the second round of the NCAAs to reach this stage. The Mules are coming in hot, as winners of 13 of their last 15 contests.
The Middlebury College men’s lacrosse team is also still alive in the NCAA Tournament.
The Panther men are 18-2 and are getting ready for a national quarterfinal on Saturday against No. 3 RIT.
Middlebury advanced to this stage with a 10-9 win against St. Mary’s College of Maryland and 19-10 victory against Union College.
This season has been one of the most successful for the Panthers in more than a decade. Middlebury is in the midst of its first NCAA Tournament since 2016.
The Panthers hold a trio of NCAA titles, having won three years in a row from 2000 to 2002.
