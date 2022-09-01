Success breeds expectations. The Middlebury College field hockey team knows that feeling very well.
The Panthers have won four straight Division III national championships and five out of the last six titles.
Middlebury went a perfect 22-0 last season and had a winning streak of 30 games.
The Panthers are expected to be right there among the country’s best once again. Middlebury earned the No. 1 spot in the National Field Hockey Coaches Association’s Division III preseason poll that was released on Tuesday. The Panthers had a total of 1,179 points in the poll.
Following Middlebury was Johns Hopkins University, Rowan University, Tufts University and Trinity College in the top five.
The Panthers graduated the incredible play of Erin Nicholas, but have lots of scoring punch coming back in Katie George and Audrey Lazar. The goalkeeper for all 22 wins in that undefeated season Grace Harlan also returns for her senior season as a captain.
Middlebury coach Katharine DeLorenzo has been the Panthers head coach since 2000 and compiled a 330-62 record.
In mid-August, DeLorenzo was named as a member of the 2022 National Field Hockey Coaches Association (NFHCA) Hall of Fame induction class.
Middlebury opens the season on the road, playing at Castleton University on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Panthers’ home opener on Kohn Field is set for Sept. 17 against NESCAC rival Hamilton College.
The Middlebury football team is coming off a 3-6 season and opens the 2022 regular season on the road at Amherst College on Sept. 17. The Panthers have their home opener on Youngman Field the following weekend against Wesleyan University.
Middlebury football coach Bob Ritter has been the lead man since the 2001 season and has three conference championships on his resume, posting a 105-59 record. He sits second all-time in Middlebury College football coaching wins, behind Mickey Heinecken’s 126.
Announced in August, Ritter will step down from his role as football coach at the end of the 2022 season to transition into a new position with the athletic department senior administrative staff.
The Middlebury men’s soccer team has its first game on Tuesday at home against Mount Saint Mary College (NY). Next Saturday, the Panthers take on the No. 2 ranked team in the nation Amherst College.
Middlebury went 13-5-3 last year and was ousted in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals by national runner-up Amherst.
Rice alumnus Owen Greene is the lone Vermonter on the team that returns its leading goal scorer Jordan Saint-Louis.
Middlebury was ranked No. 8 in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll that came out in early August.
The Panthers women’s soccer team plays UMass Boston in their season opener on Tuesday. They have their home opener at Dragone Field the following Sunday against Wheaton College.
Middlebury went 13-4-3 last season and won the NESCAC championship in penalty kicks. The Panthers fell in the NCAA Tournament second round.
Middlebury was ranked No. 23 in the United Soccer Coaches preseason poll.
The Middlebury men’s golf team open its season at home with the Duke Nelson Invitational that tees off on Sept. 10 at Ralph Myhre Golf Course. The lone Vermonter on the Panthers men’s team is Hogan Beazley, a junior who went to Middlebury Union High School.
The Middlebury women’s golf team opens its season on Sept. 10 in the Hamilton Fall Invitational. Sophomore Mia Politano is the only Vermonter on the roster.
Politano, an Otter Valley alumna, won the Vermont Women’s Amateur this summer at Neshobe Golf Club.
The Panthers women’s volleyball team is on the road at Tuesday at Saint Michael’s College. Middlebury’s home opener is Sept. 14 against Colby-Sawyer College.
The Panthers women’s tennis team opens in the Williams Invite on Sept. 17 and the men’s tennis team hosts the Middlebury Invitational opening up on Sept. 24.
The Middlebury cross country team opens the season on Sept. 10 at the Vermont Tech Invitational. The Panthers host the Aldrich Invitational the following weekend.
