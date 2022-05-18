The 2006 Middlebury College baseball team will long be remembered for being the first Panthers team to break through the conference ceiling and into the NCAA Tournament.
The 2022 Middlebury team is making quite the mark as well.
This year's Panthers have broken program records left and right, setting marks for most wins in a season, most games and most runs in a season.
It's fitting that Middlebury's offense played a big role in it locking up the NESCAC Championship, where the Panthers scored seven runs in the ninth inning to erase a three-run deficit and best Hamilton College in the conference championship game.
For just the second time in program history, Middlebury is headed to NCAAs and it opens up tournament play against Rochester, who is hosting the regional.
The Panthers and Yellow Jackets are joined by Eastern Connecticut State and Swarthmore College in the regional, in a double elimination format, to decide what team advances in the Division III NCAA Tournament.
The No. 1 seed Warriors open the tournament against No. 4 seed Garnet at 11 a.m. on Friday and No. 3 Middlebury opens play against No. 2 Rochester at 2:30 p.m. The tournament continues through Sunday.
Let's take a look at the four teams in the Rochester Regional and what they bring to the table.
Middlebury
As mentioned, this is a historic year for Middlebury, making just its second NCAA Tournament appearance in program history.
The Panthers (29-12) boast a potent offense that led the NESCAC with a team batting average of .339 and led the league in most significant offensive categories.
Middlebury has a trio of players hitting over .400 heading into the tournament, including Mitchell Schroeder who lead the league with an average of .483.
The Panthers also have the league leader in home runs John Collins, who had 13 homers, but the most game-changing player of them all might be Alec Ritch who set Middlebury records for RBIs (50) and stolen bases (40), both league-leading marks.
Ritch was recently named the NESCAC Player of the Year.
Middlebury's pitching staff isn't as dominant as its offense, but it still gets the job done.
Alex Price has been the most reliable starter heading into NCAA play, sporting a 3-1 record and 3.67 earned run average.
When the Panthers get a lead, there's not many better at shutting a team down than George Goldstein, who has an ERA of 2.61 and five saves. He is a workhorse making 23 appearances.
Goldstein was recently named NESCAC Pitcher of the Year.
Rochester
Rochester (31-11) was in search of its third straight Liberty League championship this season, but it didn't come to fruition. The Yellow Jackets fell to high-powered Ithaca College in the championship round of the tournament.
Rochester's resume was good enough to get an at-large bid and a chance to host the regional tournament at Towers Field.
The Yellow Jackets opened the season with wins in 10 of their first 11 games. The rest of the way was little bit more up and down, but Rochester did go 16-3 in Liberty League play.
The Yellow Jackets' pitching staff is a strength as it led the conference in ERA at 4.31, in shutouts and opponent's batting average, among other things.
Nolan Sparks, Trevor Van Allen and Colby Cruser are a great trio for the Rochester pitching staff. Sparks is 6-1 with a 3.20 ERA, Van Allen is 7-0 with a 3.57 ERA and Cruser is 2-2 with a 2.65 ERA.
Thomas Karpishin has been a lock down reliever with five saves and 19 appearances.
Rochester's offense was one of the better in the Liberty League with six starters batting over .300. Harper Sy's six home runs are top-10 mark in the league and he's also top-10 in batting average. Luke Piontek leads the team with a .398 batting average, the fourth best mark in the league.
Eastern Connecticut
Castleton University baseball fans know Eastern Connecticut very well. The Warriors have national championship aspirations and have lived up to the billing this spring.
Heading into the NCAA Tournament, Eastern Connecticut (39-3) is ranked No. 1 in the most recent D3baseball.com rankings, earning 17 first-place votes.
The Warriors' run through the Little East Conference tournament was dominant. Eastern got a test against UMass Boston, winning that game 8-7, but outside of that, the Warriors outscored opponents 27-1. They capped a record 10th LEC Championship with a 16-1 win against UMass Dartmouth.
You don't win 39 of 42 games without having loads of talent and Brian Hamm's club certainly does.
Eastern Connecticut's pitching staff has been dominant, compiling an ERA of 2.89. That mark is far and away the best in the LEC and is third in all of the nation.
Ace pitcher Bryan Albee has a spotless 10-0 record with a 1.23 ERA, Aidan Dunn is 5-0 with a 1.63 ERA, Tommy Benincaso is 5-0 with a 2.25 ERA and Billy Oldham is 9-2 with a 2.27 ERA.
Translation: The Warriors don't give up runs easily.
Eastern boasts a powerful offense that belted 37 homers this year. Third baseman Luke Broadhurst paces the offense with a .432 batting average and 10 home runs. Matt Malcolm and John Mesagno both have nine homers.
Swarthmore
Swarthmore has the tough task of opening against Eastern Connecticut.
The Centennial Conference tournament had an earlier than expected end with the field being unplayable after the first two games.
The Garnet (22-17) were crowned Centennial Conference champions as the highest remaining at the time.
Swarthmore was dominant in conference play, going 14-4, after a bumpy start to the season in its non-conference games.
The Garnet boast the Centennial Conference's Player of the Year in Luke Mutz. The senior third baseman led the CC in batting average (.442) and hits (68), ranked second in runs scored (50), triples (6), and on-base percentage (.506), and fourth in total bases (95). Mutz becomes the first Swarthmore player to receive CC Player of the Year honors.
Swarthmore gets solid power from Paul Cooke and Austin Burgess, who both have six home runs, among with Michael Sepe, who has five homers.
The Garnet had a pitching staff that was middle of the road in the CC in the regular season. Edward Berry and Matteo Sollecito are their most effective starter with ERAs below 4.00.
