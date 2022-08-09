STOWE — The Vermont Golf Association’s 2022 Mid-Amateur Championship tees off on Thursday at Stowe Golf Club.
The tournament kicks off with a stroke play qualifying round on Thursday. The tournament turns to match play for the rest of the weekend with the round of 32 and 16 matches on Friday, the quarterfinals and semifinals on Saturday and the championship match taking place on Sunday.
There will be a new Mid-Amateur champion this year with last year’s winner Cory Jozefiak not in the field.
Rutland Country Club’s Stephen Waite, last year’s runner-up, is in the field with hopes of getting over the hump this time around. Waite fell 2-and-1 in a tight battle with Jozefiak in 2021.
Fresh off their run to the Pierce Invitational semifinals, Rutland’s Frankie Sanborn and Max Major figure to be contenders in the Mid-Amateur. Sanborn was a semifinalist in last year’s tournament and Major always plays his best golf in big tournaments.
Playing in the same qualifying group with Major are Country Club of Barre’s Eric Lajeunesse, Mountain View Country Club’s Phil Fairbanks and Manchester Country Club’s Ryan Porter.
Porter knows this tournament well, having won the 2020 incarnation at Neshobe Golf Club in Brandon. Porter saw an earlier exit than anticipated in last year’s tournament.
Porter’s championship match opponent in 2020 Taylor Bellemare, of Ekwanok Country Club, is coming off a top-five finish at the Vermont Amateur in July and was a quarterfinalist last year in the Mid-Am.
Burlington Country Club’s Andy Weigand is competing in this year’s tournament after a run to the semifinals last year. Clubmate Troy Goliber is also in the field. He was a finalist in match play at the Pierce over the weekend.
Barre’s Troy Evans and The Golf Club at Equinox’s Jason Balch are two other top-20 finishers from this year’s Amateur that are competing as well.
adam.aucoin
@rutlandherald.com
