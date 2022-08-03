BRANDON — Playing in the final group of the Vermont's Women's Amateur two years ago, Mia Politano was just happy to be there. This time around, she knew she belonged.
Politano battled in one of the biggest turnouts in tournament history to win the 2022 Vermont Women's Amateur championship at Neshobe Golf Club on Wednesday. The Ralph Myhre Golf Course standout finished at 6-over, winning by two strokes over Dorset Field Club's Julia Dapron.
"I feel really happy with how today went. I felt really calm out there on the course," said Politano, who went to high school just four miles down the road at Otter Valley.
Politano learned a lot from her experience two years ago at Dorset. She was tied for the lead heading into the final day of the 2020 tournament after the second day was rained out. Things didn't go her way on the final day, but such is life in the fickle game of golf.
"The first time I was in the final group, I didn't expect it at all, so I was just happy to be there," Politano said. "This time, I felt like it was something I earned. I felt confident going into this tournament. I was happy to be back in the final group."
Politano entered the third day of this tournament, trailing by one stroke to Burlington Country Club's Carson Richards, who was a standout athlete at Rutland High School and the University of Vermont under her maiden name Carson Laderoute.
Richards and Politano battled for much of the front nine on Wednesday. A birdie on the third hole pushed Politano ahead when Richards bogeyed, but things flipped on the fourth hole when Richards birdied and Politano bogeyed.
The race stayed tight throughout the front nine with Richards holding a one-shot lead heading to the back.
"I like the pressure of it. It was fun to have that feeling in my chest that I needed to do well," Politano said.
That feeling in her chest served Politano well on 10 when a great approach shot on the par-3 set her up perfectly for a birdie putt.
"That gave me a lot of momentum heading into the back. Just to put my wedge shot that close was really nice," Politano said.
Richards ended up double bogeying that hole, but she wasn't going away. She drew even with Politano on a beautiful chip shot on 13 for a birdie.
Things didn't go as well down the stretch, but Richards still finished third overall at 10-over. Richards held a lead after both of the first two days.
Mia's mother Erika Politano was also competing in the tournament this week, but once her final round finished up, she made sure to catch the stretch run for her daughter.
"I was incredibly nervous watching her and I'm very proud that she held herself together," Erika Politano said. "She's cool, calm and collected and I'm getting high heart notifications on my watch.
"She's loved it since she was a kid. She loves playing for Middlebury College. She felt comfortable playing at Neshobe because this is the course we started out on and used to play here a lot. It's right down the road from us."
Mia Politano carded a trio of birdies on the back nine and she needed them dearly with the run that Dapron was making up the leaderboard.
Dapron had five birdies on Wednesday and shot 1-under. She finished the tournament at 8-over.
The Stonehill College standout had quite the response after a opening day 81, shooting 74 on Tuesday and 72 on Wednesday. It was third straight Women's Am that Dapron finished as the runner-up.
"I haven't been able to play as much golf as I normally do because I'm living in Boston for an internship. The first round was probably my fifth time playing golf this summer," said Dapron, a Burr and Burton Academy alumna.
"I just wanted to improve (after the first day). I came into this tournament just for fun. When playing in tournaments, I can overthink, so I just wanted to swing slow and make good contact with the ball."
Dapron won the Ringer Award and was a key piece in Dorset winning the Paquet Team Cup by two strokes over Williston Golf Club. Rutland Country Club was third.
The Junior Champion was another BBA product, Kaylie Porter, who finished at 25-over, good for a tie for 11th overall.
Killington Golf Course's Tiffany Maurycy finished fourth in the tournament at 11-over, sinking three birdies on the final day.
The 2020 Amateur champion Andrea Brown, of Champlain Country Club, took fifth at 13-over. Brown was one of many to give Politano a hug after the rising Middlebury College sophomore received the championship trophy.
As Politano was finishing up on 18, Brown noted that when Brown won her first Mid-Amateur title in 2002 at Crown Point, Erika Politano was pregnant with Mia.
Mia Politano had many thanks after winning the Amateur title. Among family shout outs, she also lauded the growing Junior Division, of which she is a former champion, and the community of women's golfers in the state.
That community has seen Politano grow into the confident golfer she is today, a brand of golf that made her a champion.
