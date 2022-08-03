BRANDON — Playing in the final group of the Vermont's Women's Amateur two years ago, Mia Politano was just happy to be there. This time around, she knew she belonged.
Politano battled in one of the biggest turnouts in tournament history to win the 2022 Vermont Women's Amateur championship at Neshobe Golf Club on Wednesday. The Ralph Myhre Golf Course standout finished at 6-over, winning by two strokes over Dorset Field Club's Julia Dapron.
"I feel really happy with how today went. I felt really calm out there on the course," said Politano, who went to high school just four miles down the road at Otter Valley.
Politano learned a lot from her experience two years ago at Dorset. She was tied for the lead heading into the final day of the 2020 tournament after the second day was rained out. Things didn't go her way on the final day, but such is life in the fickle game of golf.
"The first time I was in the final group, I didn't expect it at all, so I was just happy to be there," Politano said. "This time, I felt like it was something I earned. I felt confident going into this tournament. I was happy to be back in the final group."
Politano entered the third day of this tournament, trailing by one stroke to Burlington Country Club's Carson Richards, who was a standout athlete at Rutland High School and the University of Vermont under her maiden name Carson Laderoute.
Richards and Politano battled for much of the front nine on Wednesday. A birdie on the third hole pushed Politano ahead when Richards bogeyed, but things flipped on the fourth hole when Richards birdied and Politano bogeyed.
The race stayed tight throughout the front nine with Richards holding a one-shot lead heading to the back.
"I like the pressure of it. It was fun to have that feeling in my chest that I needed to do well," Politano said.
That feeling in her chest served Politano well on 10 when a great approach shot on the par-3 set her up perfectly for a birdie putt.
"That gave me a lot of momentum heading into the back. Just to put my wedge shot that close was really nice," Politano said.
Richards ended up double bogeying that hole, but she wasn't going away. She drew even with Politano on a beautiful chip shot on 13 for a birdie.
Things didn't go as well down the stretch, but Richards still finished third overall at 10-over. Richards held a lead after both of the first two days.
Mia's mother Erika Politano was also competing in the tournament this week, but once her final round finished up, she made sure to catch the stretch run for her daughter.
"I was incredibly nervous watching her and I'm very proud that she held herself together," Erika Politano said. "She's cool, calm and collected and I'm getting high heart notifications on my watch.
"She's loved it since she was a kid. She loves playing for Middlebury College. She felt comfortable playing at Neshobe because this is the course we started out on and used to play here a lot. It's right down the road from us."
Mia Politano carded a trio of birdies on the back nine and she needed them dearly with the run that Dapron was making up the leaderboard.
Dapron had five birdies on Wednesday and shot 1-under. She finished the tournament at 8-over.
The Stonehill College standout had quite the response after a opening day 81, shooting 74 on Tuesday and 72 on Wednesday. It was third straight Women's Am that Dapron finished as the runner-up.
"I haven't been able to play as much golf as I normally do because I'm living in Boston for an internship. The first round was probably my fifth time playing golf this summer," said Dapron, a Burr and Burton Academy alumna.
"I just wanted to improve (after the first day). I came into this tournament just for fun. When playing in tournaments, I can overthink, so I just wanted to swing slow and make good contact with the ball."
Dapron won the Ringer Award and was a key piece in Dorset winning the Paquet Team Cup by two strokes over Williston Golf Club. Rutland Country Club was third.
The Junior Champion was another BBA product, Kaylie Porter, who finished at 25-over, good for a tie for 11th overall.
Killington Golf Course's Tiffany Maurycy finished fourth in the tournament at 11-over, sinking three birdies on the final day.
The 2020 Amateur champion Andrea Brown, of Champlain Country Club, took fifth at 13-over. Brown was one of many to give Politano a hug after the rising Middlebury College sophomore received the championship trophy.
As Politano was finishing up on 18, Brown noted that when Brown won her first Mid-Amateur title in 2002 at Crown Point, Erika Politano was pregnant with Mia.
Mia Politano had many thanks after winning the Amateur title. Among family shout outs, she also lauded the growing Junior Division, of which she is a former champion, and the community of women's golfers in the state.
That community has seen Politano grow into the confident golfer she is today, a brand of golf that made her a champion.
2022 Vermont Women's Amateur
Neshobe Golf Club
August 3, 2022
Final Results
1. Mia Politano, Ralph Myhre Golf Course, 77-74-74-225
2. Julia Dapron, Dorset Field Club, 81-74-72-227
3. Carson Richards, Burlington Country Club, 71-79-79-229
4. Tiffany Maurycy, Killington Golf Course, 78-76-76-230
5. Andrea Brown, Champlain Country Club, 79-75-78-232
6. Reggie Parker, Ekwanok Country Club, 77-79-77-233
7. Becky Montgelas, Ekwanok Country Club, 74-78-82-234
8. Lindsay Cone, Rutland Country Club, 77-79-79-235
9. Holly Reynolds, Copley Country Club, 72-84-80-236
10. Jeanne Morrissey, Williston Golf Club, 76-82-82-240
11. Kaylie Porter, Manchester Country Club, 78-86-80-244
11. Ann Oday, Williston Golf Club, 81-78-85-244
13. Wendy Drolette, Williston Golf Club, 81-76-89-246
14. Jazz Bruce, Links at Lang Farm, 83-80-84-247
15. Patti Haas, Killington Golf Course, 82-81-85-248
16. Kanika Gandhi, Vermont National, 81-81-87-249
16. Teegan Duffy, Rutland Country Club, 79-84-86-249
18. Els Walker, Dorset Field Club, 79-88-84-251
19. Christina Graves, Rutland Country Club, 89-78-85-252
20. Vicki Goodrich, The Quechee Club, 78-87-88-253
21. Lesley Brodie, Dorset Field Club, 91-80-83-254
22. Kimberly Fadden, Cedar Knoll Country Club, 86-84-86-256
22. Mary Brush, Burlington Country Club, 89-85-84-256
22. Kristin Mahoney, Neshobe Golf Club, 84-87-85-256
25. Deidre Mahler, Country Club of Vermont, 84-88-86-258
26. Kathy Kemp, Country Club of Barre, 92-83-86-261
26. Amy Butcher, Stowe Country Club, 83-91-87-261
28. Namo Seibert, West Bolton Golf Club, 86-91-85-262
29. Kristen Shaeffer, Proctor-Pittsford Country Club, 87-92-85-264
30. Jillian Miles, Rutland Country Club, 90-91-84-265
30. Kimberley Barkyoumb, Champlain Country Club, 87-91-87-265
30. Julie Dale, Vermont National, 85-87-93-265
30. Alyssa Gallo, Manchester Country Club, 87-88-90-265
34. Sheila Clairmont, Williston Golf Club, 92-88-86-266
34. Trish Wade, Green Mountain National, 84-93-89-266
36. Dana Cassidy, Vermont National, 87-90-91-268
36. Jennifer Shaw, Dorset Field Club, 87-85-96-268
38. Alexandra Cota, Lakeside Golf Club, 93-87-89-269
39. Heather Grier, Rutland Country Club, 85-93-93-271
39. Michelle Rocheleau, Vermont National, 89-88-94-271
39. Susan Rand, Ralph Myhre Golf Course, 90-96-85-271
42. Cara Cain, Burlington Country Club, 83-91-98-272
42. Amanda Wheeler, Rutland Country Club, 96-90-86-272
44. Susie Bremner, Rocky Ridge Golf Club, 92-89-92-273
45. Erika Politano, Ralph Myhre Golf Course, 90-94-90-274
45. Sara Beth Marroquin, Vermont National, 91-95-88-274
45. Rhonda Colvard, Kwiniaska Golf Club, 96-91-87-274
45. Maureen Quinn, Lake St. Catherine, 96-92-86-274
49. Jennifer Papillo, Links at Lang Farm. 89-94-92-275
50. Lauren Keating, Country Club of Barre, 92-92-92-276
50. Alyssa Barnes, Stowe Golf Club, 95-93-88-276
50. Jennifer Steck, Lake Morey Country Club, 93-95-88-276
53. Patty McGrath, Green Mountain National, 95-93-89-277
54. Lois Dolan, Williston Golf Club, 89-98-92-279
55. Barb Masterson, Williston Golf Club, 93-92-95-280
56. Kathy Allbright, Ralph Myhre Golf Course, 91-98-92-281
57. Cheryl Hoar, Burlington Country Club, 97-93-92-282
58. Linda Jane Parson, Haystack Golf Course, 94-94-96-284
59. Cheri Campbell, Burlington Country Club 94-95-96-285
59. Marie Ayer, Cedar Knoll Country Club, 101-94-90-285
61. Ashley Bond, Kwiniaska Golf Club, 96-92-98-286
62. Deb Savoie, Burlington Country Club, 87-103-100-290
63. Josie Herrera, Vermont National, 100-99-93-292
64. Lauri Brown, Cedar Knoll Country Club, 98-97-98-293
65. Marybeth Menduni, Green Mountain National, 96-99-99-294
66. Sue Bagley, Country Club of Barre, 102-94-99-295
66. Frances McCune, Country Club of Vermont, 99-98-98-295
68. Lillian Collins, Vermont National, 99-100-99-298
69. Janet Hayden, Williston Golf Club, 103-99-97-299
70. Eva Mastalos, Ralph Myhre Golf Course, 103-101-97-301
71. Anna White, Rutland Country Club, 98-110-99-307
72. Steph Moberg, Rutland Country Club, 105-106-100-311
73. Phyllis Phillips, Burlington Country Club, 103-108-103-314
74. Annemarie Blackman, Killington Golf Course, 100-109-109-318
75. Nathalie Lascelles, Links at Lang Farm, 93-111-116-320
76. Grace Marroquin, Vermont National, 103-117-105-325
76. Sis Capeless, Vermont National, 98-114-115-327
78. Rebecca Monty, Cedar Knoll Country Club, 119-110-207-336
Editor's Note: Due to early print deadlines, this story will run in the Friday print edition of the Rutland Herald.
