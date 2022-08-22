NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. – Sydney Remington scored her first career goal for the University of Vermont but Merrimack used two second-half goals to pull away for a 3-1 victory on Sunday.
Gabe Mejail earned his 500th career victory as Merrimack improved to 1-1 on the season. The Catamounts also stand at 1-1.
"We had a tough outing today on the road," Vermont coach Kristi Huizenga said. "Credit to Merrimack for capitalizing on their opportunities and to coach Gabe Mejail for an incredible milestone of 500 wins. We made some uncharacteristic mistakes today, but we have great leadership and a strong team and we will get back to work this week in training."
Sydney Remington, Kate Bossert, Jill Brodyand Lauren DeGroot each had two shots on goal for the Catamounts. Senior goalkeeper Erin Murphy made two saves in her second career start for the green and gold. Vermont's Maddy Cronin and Natalie Durieux each played the full 90 defensively. Durieux leads all Catamounts field players with 178 minutes played this season.
Merrimack put the Catamounts under pressure in the opening minute. Hallie Shiers intercepted a clearing pass from UVM's Erin Murphy and just missed the top corner with a floated attempt at the empty net. In the 20th minute the Warriors hit the post off a free kick opportunity. Vermont headed the ball out of harm's way off the initial free kick, but Ella Cormier hit the crossbar from just outside the 18-yard box on the ensuing loose ball.
Durieux almost put the Catamounts on the board in the 28th minute, but her 30-yard shot sailed over the net. UVM conceded its first goal of the season in the 33rd minute. From just outside the 18, Caleigh Christensen placed a shot that bounced off the far post and across the goal line. Holly Moore notched the assist.
With 1:22 left in the first half, a pair of first-year players combined efforts to tie the game. Lauren DeGroot raced to the end line and sent a cross to the middle of the penalty area. Remington timed her run perfectly and one-touched the ball into the back of the net.
Merrimack reestablished its lead in the 56th minute. Molly Murnane took advantage of some indecision by Vermont's goalkeeper and was able to steal possession and slot home the go-ahead tally.
Seventeen seconds after the restart, Merrimack's Lily Morgan was forced to make a diving fingertip save on DeGroot to keep the lead intact
Merrimack extended its advantage with a quick transition up the field in the 72nd minute. Cormier cut toward the middle of the field and dribbled just ahead of the penalty area before placing a shot inside the bar and past a diving Murphy.
The Catamounts opened their season with a 2-0 win Thursday at Sacred Heart. Bossert scored the opening goal of the season in the eighth minute. Alyssa Oviedo scored off an assist from Bossert in the 51st minute to add some insurance. UVM controlled the run of play, doubling Sacred Heart in shots.
Vermont will host perennial SEC contender South Carolina in its home opener on Sunday at 2 p.m. The Gamecocks are ranked No. 12 in the country. Prior to the start of the game, there will be a pep pally from 1-2 p.m. surrounding Virtue Field with live music, food, games and giveaways. Sunday's broadcast will air live on ESPN+ with Brian McLaughlin on the call.
FIELD HOCKEY
UVM names captains
BURLINGTON — With the start of the 2022 season quickly approaching, the University of Vermont field hockey team has its captains.
Senior Haley Buffenbarger will once again wear the captain band for the Catamounts and she'll be joined by classmate Kate Hall and junior Eileen King, head coach Kate Pfeifer announced on Thursday.
