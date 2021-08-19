MONTPELIER — On the surface, high school athletics are about the wins and the losses, the triumphs and tribulations, but that’s just part of the story.
What about the athlete that is putting in the work to make those wins happen? They are the ones that really matter.
The Vermont Principals’ Association is putting an added emphasis on the mental health of athletes, especially after more than a year dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a significant issue and especially big with COVID,” said VPA Associate Executive Director Bob Johnson, who will be retiring at the end of the school year.
“We’re putting plans in place,” Johnson said. “We want to make sure that kids have healthy things to do.”
Many extracurricular activities, for example band and chorus, weren’t viable last year. The majority of sports were allowed to play during the 2020-21 school year, but most, especially in the fall and winter seasons, were much different than kids are accustomed to.
Some sports, like wrestling and indoor track, weren’t allowed to be played at all.
All current signs point to a fairly normal school year in terms of athletics, but with everything over the past year and a half, things can change.
Vermont Secretary of Education Dan French and Health Commissioner Mark Levine issued a COVID advisory on Aug. 4. The memo advises for universal masking the first 10 days of school, allowing school districts time to calculate the percentage of eligible students that are fully vaccinated.
Once those 10 days are are completed, if a school can show a vaccination rate of 80% of the school’s eligible population, they won’t have to mask.
Recent guidance suggests that indoor fall activities, like volleyball, wear masks during competition. Outdoor sports are not subjected to any masking. There are currently no limits on spectators for any athletic event.
“We recommended to the schools starting (Thursday) that they wear mask for (indoor) practices,” Johnson said.
“The wearing of masks state-wide is still a hot and controversial topic.”
Given that the recent guidance is advisory by nature and not issued within a state of emergency, there’s some grey area.
“Everything we do is going to be advisory,” said VPA Executive Director Jay Nichols. “Do we have the legal authority to say everybody needs to wear a mask, say for volleyball? We probably don’t.
“The question is going to be what happens if you get one school that says they’re wearing a mask and one that says they are not. We’ll probably be in a situation where we’ll have to say as long as you follow your local school board says.”
The VPA has learned a lot over the last year, dealing with the many twists and turns that the pandemic took them on.
“You see (Rutland Herald sportswriter) Tom (Haley’s) book. I could write one five times bigger on (what we learned),” Nichols joked, holding up a copy of Haley’s Maple Mayberrys and Other Sweet Spots.
“If somebody was to ask me what we learned, we learned No. 1, that schools are incredibly resilient,” Johnson said. “They were changing things on the fly, in terms of their games and schedules.
“The second thing that we learned is that everything can change in one hour, whether it was mandates coming down from the state of Vermont, whether or not it was a COVID situation within a school.”
Johnson isn’t lying about how quick things changed. He lived it.
A moment that comes to Johnson’s mind is the Burlington-Colchester girls hockey team waiting in the parking lot before a playoff game, waiting to find out if they could play or not.
Another one really stands out.
“When all this started a year and a half ago, it was a Wednesday and it was the night we were doing our boys hockey championships at UVM,” Johnson said. “We had the place packed. We sold out.
“Halfway through the second game, (UVM Athletic Director) Jeff Schulman told me, ‘Bob, we need to talk.’”
Schulman noted that the VPA had the Division I girls basketball semifinals at UVM the next night. He told Johnson that could still have the games, but they couldn’t have fans.
The next morning, the VPA had a meeting with all the schools involved, with UVM, coming up with a plan. One hour later, Schulman called Johnson back and told them couldn’t play the games at UVM.
“It happened that fast,” Johnson said. “We went from having a sold out Gutterson Fieldhouse to having nothing in the matter of less than 12 hours.
“That’s a good example for all of last year. Everything was happening at breakneck speed. It was an interesting year.”
For the good of the athletes, coaches and schools alike, they’re hoping this year goes much more smooth.
adam.aucoin @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.