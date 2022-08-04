Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Sunny early, then thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 87F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Overcast with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly this evening. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.