The Memorial Day Classic has been a staple event on the Thunder Road calendar since the track’s first season in 1961.
Northeast legends Jean-Paul Cabana, Joey Kourafas, Ralph Nason, Robbie Crouch and Dave Dion have all stood in victory lane during the early-season competition. And now another rising star will attempt to join that elite list of winners as Late Model drivers prepare to kick off the annual King of the Road track championship season.
Over the last decade, the Memorial Day Classic has given many of Thunder Road’s current top stars their first opportunity to have their names etched in granite at the venue. Former track champions Nick Sweet, Derrick O’Donnell, JasonCorliss and Bobby Therrien scored big on Memorial Day weekend to help launch their title-winning seasons. Perennial contenders Tyler Cahoon, Cody Blake and Stephen Donahue have also served up career-defining wins at the race.
While Sunday kick-starts the Late Model points-counting campaign, both the Flying Tigers and Street Stocks are already in the thick of their championship runs. After spending most of his 2022 season at White Mountain Motorsports Park last season, Waterbury Center’s Kyle Streeter has come home to Thunder Road and started his 2023 campaign in earnest. Streeter made a big statement on opening day by winning both his heat race and the 40-lap feature to grab the lead the early standings.
Similarly, Northfield’s James Dopp dominated in the Street Stocks by winning his heat and driving up through the top-10 battle to win the season-opening race for the popular four-cylinder class. The Road Warriors will also back in action, with Fred Fleury likely to be a top driver to watch.
Also in town will be the Monaco Modified Tri-Track Series for the Tour-type Modifieds. The open-wheeled masters will include Matt Hirschman, Doug Coby, Ronnie Silk, Mike Christopher Jr., Woody Pitkat and Granite City 100 winner Chase Dowling. Those drivers will attempt to take home the $10,000 grand prize as the popular Northeast Series begins its 10th anniversary season of competition.
