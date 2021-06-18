When Abigail Jean McKearin appeared in Sports Illustrated’s “Faces in the Crowd” section in 2014 for her soccer exploits, many area soccer fans likely assumed she was the first from Proctor High School to earn that distinction from the magazine for soccer.
Not so. Forty-seven years prior to that, Proctor High School graduate Dave Kynoski earned his spot in “Faces” for his accomplishments as the Middlebury College goalkeeper.
Kynoski’s mention came in the Dec. 17, 1973 issue of Sports Illustrated for notching nine shutouts as Middlebury rang up a 10-0 record that year during the regular season. He allowed only one goal the entire regular campaign.
That was a great team with a distinct Proctor flavor. Kynoski had two former Proctor High teammates on the field with him at Middlebury that season, Dave Pentkowski and Kevin Candon. Not only that, but the Middlebury coach was former Proctor High School coach Tom Lawson.
Kynoski can’t recall who told him that he was about to appear in SI, but he believes it was either Lawson or Max Petersen, the Middlebury College sports information director at the time.
“My jaw dropped. I was an avid reader of Sports Illustrated. It was the big sports magazine of the day. I was surprised by it,” said Kynoski from his home just north of Charleston, South Carolina on Friday.
Kynoski deflects much of the credit for all the shutouts to his teammates.
“Fortunately, we had a great defense in front of me,” he said. “It really was a team effort.”
Kynoski was considering going to the University of Vermont.
“Coach Lawson was the reason I attended Middlebury,” Kynoski said.
He recalls playing against the University of Vermont and former Proctor High teammate Bob Buzzell.
Kynoski graduated with a degree in Environmental Studies but is the General Manager of the Wild Dunes Community Association in Isle of Palms, South Carolina.
He loves life in Palmetto State.
“Charleston is a very historic city and we have great minor league sports here — the Charleston Battery soccer team, the South Carolina Stingrays in hockey and the RiverDogs in baseball.
Kynoski’s son Zach gave him an original of the Sports Illustrated issue after finding it on the internet.
It was much appreciated as Kynoski no longer had his copy.
There has never been anybody in Vermont high school soccer better than putting the ball in the net than Abby McKearin. Her 168 career goals is the state record for any player in the state, boy or girl.
And there are few who have been better at keeping the ball out of the net than Dave Kynoski.
Just a couple of Proctor High graduates united by having their soccer achievements noted by Sports Illustrated.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.