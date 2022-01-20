PROCTOR — Just like her two siblings, Proctor High's Maggie McKearin reached the 1,000-point milestone with a 3-point field goal in Thursday night's 73-29 victory over Poultney.
Older sister Abby, who finished her career with 1.202 points, reached the 1,000-point plateau on Jan. 20 just as Maggie did. Maggie's big night was on Jan. 20, 2016 against Arlington.
Their brother Conner ascended to the 1,000-point mark in February of 2021 at West Rutland in a late season opener due to COVID.
Conner had to celebrate without fans as they were not allowed in the gym that night.
There were plenty of fans in the Almo Buggiani Gym on Thursday. They included a student section keeping track of the 15 points she needed going into the game on signs.
Maggie joins Megan Burke, Nancy Tilden, Reeney Triller, Katie McCormack, and Abby McKearin as the 1,000-point scorers in Proctor High girls basketball history.
She also achieved another distinction. She had 40 points on Thursday night and 42 the previous game. She is the only Phantom to have a 40-point game in girls basketball.
McKearin did not know until the eve of the game that Conner and Abby had both reached the cherished milestone on 3-pointers.
"Gannon (her brother) told me that," McKearin said.
Joe McKearin was a proud father and a proud coach.
"I thought we played well tonight. Izzy Greb (28 points) had a great game and I am super proud of Maggie. She has worked so hard," Joe said.
Poultney came into the Almo Buggiani riding its first three-game winning streak since 2012.
But it quickly came apparent that there would not be a fourth consecutive victory when the Phantoms scored the first 13 points of the game, 10 of them by McKearin.
Poultney's Hannah Welch nailed two free throws to end the 13-0 spree and the Phantoms had an 18-4 lead by the end of the opening quarter.
McKearin's 3-pointer gave her 1,002 points and pushed the lead to 28-7.
She didn't think the shot was going in when it left her hand.
"I thought it was long," McKearin said.
Abby and Maggie share something else. They each attained the rare double of 100 goals in soccer and 1,000 points in basketball. Abby, in fact, is the state's all-time leading scorer in soccer, regardless of gender, with 168 career goals.
The 100-goal soccer milestone is far more difficult than the 1,000-point standard when you consider the number of athletes achieving them. The 100-goal accomplishment is a much smaller list.
But Maggie has a different take on that.
"Honestly, for me, the 1,000 points seems harder because of the pressure of being in a gym," she said.
She said she was aware she had a good shot at achieving the 1,000-mark entering the season but that she had no idea she was as close to it as she was until she saw a post on Facebook the night before the game.
McKearin's 40-point night included five 3-point field goals but one of them will be remembered for a long, long time by the fans in attendance.
Emily Handley connected on two 3-point field goals to lead the Blue Devils with six points. Kayden L'Esperance followed with five.
Poultney's Molly Hier played solid interior defense and had three blocked shots.
Maggie is the last of the McKearin siblings who are leaving quite a athletic legacy at Proctor.
"This brings back a lot of memories," Abby said after the game.
Gannon, the only one without 1,000 points, has his own distinction.
"Gannon has the most championships," Athletic Director Jake Eaton said. "He has six team championships and all his individual championships in track and field."
But this night belonged to one McKearin and her name was Maggie.
