CASTLETON — It’s no secret that Long Island is a hotbed for lacrosse. One family there sent three standouts to the Castleton University lacrosse programs. Kevin and Andrew McCarthy played for the Spartans on the men’s side and sister Kim McCarthy is the top offensive gun on the women’s team for the Spartans.
Wednesday was not a memorable night for the McCarthy family at Dave Wolk Stadium. Kevin is now an assistant coach for the men’s team that was beaten 10-4 by Rivier University. Earlier in the day, Castleton was beaten by Union 18-3 in a women’s game.
Kevin started the family migration from West Sayville, New York to Castleton. Only it was not a direct route.
He began his college days at Lyndon State due to the school’s Meteorology major.
But soon he wanted to switch his major to Geology. Castleton had the major, Lyndon did not.
“I was also looking for a better lacrosse program,” Kevin said.
Kevin transferred to Castleton and Andrew followed. Both had stellar careers for the Spartans and Kevin’s 1.20 assists per game ranks No. 7 all time in the program. They played together for the Spartans for one season.
Now Kim is a junior and on a tear. She led the Spartans in goals last season with 41. Her hat trick on Wednesday pushes this year’s goal total to seven through two games.
“We have people who can get her the ball to score. They look for Kim. They trust her,” Castleton coach Jamie Blake said. “They have a huge amount of trust in her.
“And she is really difficult to fluster.”
McCarthy agrees that her teammates do a great job of setting her up.
“Almost all of my goals are off assists,” Kim said.
Kevin has found a home. He loves Vermont and he is trying to get a lacrosse program going at nearby Fair Haven Union High School.
The McCarthy siblings came from a little town on the south shore of Long Island where lacrosse is a religion.
They are spreading the gospel of the sport to this campus in western Vermont and enjoying the whole experience.
WOMEN
Union 18, Castleton 3
Union was sitting atop an insurmountable 15-0 lead at halftime.
Then, the Spartans found something. They played the Dutchwomen to a 3-3 standoff after the half.
“I am so, so proud of you,” Blake said to her players as they came off the field after the game.
Certainly, there is a natural tendency to let up with a 15-0 lead, but there can be no questioning the Spartans’ resolve.
“There is no quit in them,” Blake said.
“We focused on controlling the controllable in the second half. We had more of a sense of urgency but also looked to stay calm and make smaller passes. We got up the field in smaller increments.
“We also made a minor adjustment to our zone and limited their fast break. We forced them to score off assists.
“We really picked it up at halftime,” McCarthy said.
Elena Gerrato led Union with four goals.
Middlebury’s Lacey Greenamyre and U-32 graduate Tien Connor earned assists for the Spartans.
Castleton’s record falls to 0-2 and they will look to break through for that first win on Saturday when Russell Sage comes to Dave Wolk Stadium.
Union held a 35-11 edge in shots and Castleton goalie Katie Opiela collected 12 saves.
MEN
Rivier 10, Castleton 4
It was a pretty special Vermont homecoming for Mount Anthony Union High graduate Jeff Potter. He was a main contributor in Rivier’s 10-4 win over Castleton. Potter scored three goals and had an assist.
Potter’s teammate Michael Ference also knows where the net is. He led the Raiders with 51 goals last year and scored three times on this night.
The game had the earmarks of a competitive contest that might not be decided until the end when Rivier took a 3-2 lead into halftime.
That changed in a blink. The Raiders won the third quarter 5-0 to take an 8-2 lead into the final stanza.
Castleton coach Bo McDougall is ready to hang a “help wanted” ad on his office door as he looks for a scorer. The 1-2 Spartans have had trouble generating offense with just 4.3 goals per game.
After he inserted Ian Edgar into the game, the freshman responded with two goals.
“We have to score goals,” McDougall said.
“When you put a freshman in like that and he scores two goals, he turns your head and he is going to get his chance.
Also scoring for the Spartans were Chris LaBonte and Ethan Esposito. Sean Kimura and Asa Forbes were credited with assists.
While the attack was lacking, McDougall liked what he saw on the other end of the field.
“The defense played great and our goalie (Chris Dindino) will keep us in games,” McDougall said.
The Spartans will look to get back on track Saturday when they travel to Utica. They will then have road games against SUNY Canton and Russell Sage before the Little East Conference opener on March 25 against WestConn at Dave Wolk Stadium.
