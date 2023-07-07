The gallery following the top group during Thursday’s final round of the Vermont Amateur Golf Championship started out with around a dozen devoted followers and steadily ballooned to nearly 100 fans by the 18th hole.
The spectators clapped politely each time Bryson Richards drained a birdie putt or saved par midway through the back nine. The quiet cheering and words of encouragement quickly grew louder and louder as the U-32 graduate methodically solved the puzzle and extended his lead over the rest of the field. By the time he reached the final fairway, the Country Club of Barre atmosphere started to resemble Bud Hill at the nearby Thunder Road auto racing track — albeit with more khakis and tucked-in polo shirts.
“I love all the support that CCB gives me,” Richards said. “They’re incredible and I love seeing everyone out here. I like to think that no crowd is big enough. But this is the biggest I’ve ever played in front of and they were really into it, so it was a fun experience for me.”
Richards instinctively fed off the hooting and hollering at his home course and happily returned the favor by giving fans what they wanted. The 90-degree heat made everyone following the action feel a bit sluggish, but an electric 35-foot chip-in on the ninth hole by Richards kept the energy high at the turn as fans scrambled to find a beverage.
With nine holes left to play, Richards placed extra focus on not rushing any shot during the high-stakes homestretch. As it became increasingly clear that he controlled his own destiny, the University of Rhode Island standout wanted to soak in the moment and resist premature thoughts of hoisting the Am trophy for the second time in three years.
“It’s hard, but you try to make it slow down,” Richards said. “It’s easy to really get ahead of yourself and make some poor decisions. So whenever I get in pressure situations where I’ve got to hit the shot, I almost take it excessively slow. It doesn’t portray that way. But in my mind I feel I’m going at turtle pace. And it helps me slow down a little bit.”
Richards has been a master at tuning out any disturbances and concentrating on the task at hand during his lengthy golf career. But that high-level attention was tested on the 12th hole when a spectator’s cell phone broke the silence as Richards and playing partners Max Major and Michael Walsh were preparing to putt. The ring tone was set for a catchy musical riff, prompting the fan to scamper away from the green and head for the bushes as he scrambled to turn down the volume.
“It’s hard not to get (rattled) because it’s quiet and then you get some sort of distraction,” Richards said. “But there were no issues today. And if it’s a constant noise, it’s not a big deal at all. These people are coming out to watch, so they don’t want that stuff to happen. And it didn’t today, so it was fun.”
Richards’ former basketball coach, Dan Gauthier, served as the star’s caddie once again after carrying the bag during the East Montpelier golfer’s first Am victory two years ago at Williston Golf Club. After Richards rattled off his third straight birdie by sinking a putt on the 14th green, there was a mixture of excitement and nerves as everyone walked over to the nearby 15th tee box. The day before Richards launched a 3-wood drive into a hazard to the left of the fairway and watched his ball vanish down a steep embankment, resulting in a double bogey.
With that memory still fresh Thursday, Gauthier jokingly asked Richards if he wanted to go with the same club. For much of the round Richards had been stoic and in the zone, but during that high-pressure circumstance Gauthier’s remark was able to elicit a light-hearted smirk from the tourney leader. And even though Richards didn’t have his best drive, he successfully stayed out of trouble and protected his comfy lead with a par.
“I hit 4-iron,” Richards said. “Any other day it’s probably 3-wood, but at that point I’m just trying to get into the clubhouse. I knew even on a mis-hit — which is what I did: It was a mis-hit — that it was going to stay in play. So that was my mentality there.”
Richards two-putted from 7 feet for a par on the 17th green and knew that another Am celebration was imminent. Only a quadruple- or quintuple-bogey could have spoiled his victory march on the 18th hole, and once again the former hoops sharpshooter welcomed the spotlight and stole the show.
“I’ve always had that mentality where I want the last shot and I want to be in those pressure situations,” Richards said. “And that often means you’re doing something good. So that really doesn’t bother me out here at all: I love it.”