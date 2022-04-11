Mount St. Joseph’s Martin McDonough Gymnasium is usually reserved for the likes of Andre Prunty and Tiana Gallipo draining 3-point shots. This weekend, the gym will serve a different purpose.
On Saturday, MSJ will play host to the Twin State Martial Arts Association’s Green Mountain Open.
It will be the 5th annual event held in Rutland. The event wasn’t held in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The opening ceremonies for the event will happen around 9 to 9:15 a.m. The competition gets going with weapons competition to start, followed by empty-hand form, before point sparring.
“It’s a fun competition. Some of the best in New England will be competing,” said TSMAA President Huzon Alexander, who owns Alexander’s Martial Arts based in Londonderry and is a World Kickboxing and Martial Arts champion himself.
The Twin State Martial Arts Association runs a circuit of events throughout Vermont and New Hampshire.
The Martial Arts Summer Open is set for August at Stevens High School in Claremont, New Hampshire, the Vermont Classic is at Green Mountain Union High School on Oct. 1 and the Twin State Championships, a double-point event, are set for Oct. 29 at Carter Community Building in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
The association started in 2010 and has built throughout the years. Like the rest of the world, it saw the pandemic pause its events, but it has returned with a vengeance. It has athletes from as young as 4 to those well into their elderly years.
One of the standout athletes is 74-year old Richie Bernard, who has been inducted into the World Martial Arts Hall of Fame.
Saturday’s event will see about 150 athletes competing, some of which being New England Champions and even virtual World Champions.
The event is broken into different divisions based on age and experience level.
While the circuit is incredibly competitive, fun and respect are paramount. That’s something that Alexander loves about martial arts.
“Martial Arts schools talk about health and the human body, stretching and taking care of yourself,” Alexander said. “It’s not just competition in training. You’re working with others so each one of you gets better.”
The sport looks to build a positive culture. There are movies like The Karate Kid or hit television shows like Cobra Kai that give a certain view of the sport, but it’s one where inclusiveness and respect are held at a high standard.
“We are very family-oriented. We have a lot of families that become friends because their children have competed with each other,” Alexander said.
“A lot of it comes down to the culture. If someone comes in with the Cobra Kai kind of mindset, they stick out. That’s not what we’re about.”
Saturday at MSJ, the best of the best martial arts athletes in the country will put on display what their sport is all about.
