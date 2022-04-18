Mount St. Joseph Academy hosted the Twin State Martial Arts Association’s Green Mountain Open over the weekend.
The Black Belt Grand Champions for the day were:
Junior Black Belt Weapons Champion: Kevin Ruddock, Team Cerios Kenpo (Upton, Massachusetts)
Junior Black Belt Forms Champion: Kevin Ruddock, Team Cerios Kenpo (Upton, Massachusetts)
Adult Black Belt Weapons Champion: DJ Hurlburt, Team VT Martial Arts Academy (Rutland)
Adult Black Belt Forms Champion: DJ Hurlburt, Team VT Martial Arts Academy (Rutland)
Adult Black Belt Men’s Fighting Champion: Matthew Neronsky, Team Alexander’s Martial Arts (Londonderry)
Adult Black Belt Women’s Fighting Champion: Georgia King, Team King Wu-Hsin Tu (Rochester, New Hampshire)
More than 100 competitors competed on Saturday in the event that opened up at 9 a.m. and wrapped up at 2 p.m.
Sponsors for the event were Fitness Made Fun, Stonehedge Golf, Stove Depot, Victory Auto Sales, The Installation Station, Twin State Awards and Whistlekick.
The Twin State Martial Arts Association runs a circuit of events throughout Vermont and New Hampshire.
The Martial Arts Summer Open is set for August at Stevens High School in Claremont, New Hampshire, the Vermont Classic is at Green Mountain Union High School on Oct. 1 and the Twin State Championships, a double-point event, are set for Oct. 29 at Carter Community Building in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.