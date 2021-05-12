What is the most dangerous 3-3 team on Planet Softball? If you answered Brattleboro, you might be on to something.
The Colonels are a difficult opponent. They are hard to beat if you can’t put the ball in play.
Leah Madore piled up 45 strikeouts in 20 innings in two recent games against a solid Springfield team. Think about that: More than two strikeouts per inning.
The Colonels also beat a highly regarded St. Johnsbury team by a score of 5-4.
The ‘C’ in Colonels stands for contender.
The chase for the Division I state crown come playoff time will be very interesting in the “Deep South” with elite pitchers like Mount Anthony’s Sofia Berryhill and Brattleboro’s Madore.
Mount Anthony moves up to the No. 1 spot this week in the Rutland Herald/Times Argus power rankings and Brattleboro comes in at No. 5.
Division IV Proctor is another team that requires you to look past the record. That 3-2 mark includes an extra-inning win over West Rutland and a one-run loss to Poultney, both red hot contender in D-IV. Make Proctor a contender, also.
Here are this week’s Rutland Herald/Times Argus softball power rankings with records and last week’s ranking in parentheses.
1. Mount Anthony 7-0 (2) Berryhill is special. Three of the wins have been shutouts and nobody has scored more than five runs against the Patriots.
2. Essex 7-1 (2) After a tough 4-3 loss to St. Johnsbury, the Hornets have ripped off three straight wins.
3. BFA-St. Albans 4-0 (5) You know the Comets are well coached. Bert Berthiaume’s 500th win is a monumental accomplishment. It also might have been a bit of a distraction. It’s out of the way so look out.
4. Lyndon 7-0 (3) The Vikings are the cream of Division II with strikeout pitcher Kelleigh Simpson.
5. Brattleboro 3-3 (UR) The Colonels are beginning to make sweet music in the Organ Town.
6. White River Valley 8-0 (9) You might think having to scrap for a 6-5 win at Green Mountain would drop the Wildcats in the rankings. No. That Green Mountain team, like Brattleboro, is much, much better than its record.
7. Missisquoi 6-3 (4) The Thunderbirds dropped two in a row but the losses came against very good teams, St. Johsnbury and BFA-St. Albans.
8. Mount Abraham 6-2 (8) The Eagles lost a one-run game to unbeaten Enosburg.
9. Enosburg 5-0 (UR) The win over perennial power Mount Abe stamps the Hornets with legitimacy.
10. South Burlington 4-2 (6) The Wolves fall a bit after a 13-5 loss to Essex.
The Top Fives
Division I: 1. Mount Anthony, 2. Essex, 3. BFA-St. Albans, 4. Brattleboro, 5. Missisquoi.
Division II: 1. Lyndon, 2. Mount Abraham, 3..Enosburg, 4. Springfield, 5. U-32.
Division III: 1. White River Valley, 2. BFA-Fairfax, 3. Green Mountain, 4. Oxbow, 5. Lake Region.
Division IV: 1. Danville, 2. Poultney, 3. West Rutland, 4. Proctor, 5. Blue Mountain.
