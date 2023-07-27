SANFORD, Maine – With a postseason berth already clinched, the Vermont Mountaineers suffered a 3-2 loss to the Sanford Mainers on Wednesday night at Goodall Park.
It was the sixth clash of the season between the two North Division rivals, with the series now tied at 3-3. Vermont falls to 24-13-1, while the Mainers improve to 21-17 and move within 3.5 games of the Mountaineers in the race for first place in the division.
The Mainers struck first in the opening frame for an early lead. Matthew Polk reached base on a one-out error and scored on a triple by Nicholas Roselli. A sacrifice fly by Logan Poteet made it 2-0 in favor of the home team.
Vermont cut the lead in half in the second inning. Nate Stocum singled with one out to boost the Mountaineers. Two batters later, he scored on a two-out single by Jace Jeremiah to close the gap to 2-1.
Both offenses were quiet for a bit until the fifth inning, when the Mountaineers evened the score at 2-2. With one out, Marshall Toole walked and came around to score on a two-out single by Aaron Whitley.
Neither team created a quality chance to take the lead during the sixth and seventh innings. Vermont loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth inning and was poised to grab the lead. However, Mainers Chris Gallagher slammed the door on that chance by striking out the last batter of the inning.
Sanford was able to walk it off in the ninth. With the bases loaded and one out, Devan Bade hit a single to drive in the winning run.
Nolan Sparks had a stellar start on the mound for Vermont, going five innings and allowing one earned run on one hit and a walk. He finished with six strikeouts.
Gallagher earned the victory for the Mainers in six innings of relief. He struck out four batters and allowed a run on three hits and a walk.
Utility player Tyler Cox pitched three-plus innings of relief for Vermont while taking the loss. He gave up one run on two hits and a walk while recording two strikeouts.