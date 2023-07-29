MONTPELIER - The Vermont Mountaineers dropped their third straight game with a 15-4 loss to the Sanford Mainers on Friday night at Recreation Field. It was a key North Division battle with 2023 NECBL postseason seeding implications on the line.
The Mountaineers fall to 24-15-1 and now have a one-game lead in the division over the Sanford Mainers (24-17). The Mainers won the season series vs. Vermont and have rattled off four victories in a row.
Vermont scored in the bottom of the first inning after staring start by Vermont pitcher Max Chapman in the top of the first.. Marshall Toole reached base on an error and moved to third on a one-out single by Nate Stocum. George Rosales blooped a double down the right field line to make it 1-0. Mainers starter Ryan Dee stranded two runners in scoring position by recording his third strikeout of the inning.
Dee's ability to limit the damage helped Sanford blow the game wide open in the second frame. Calvin Hewett led off with a double to left center and advanced to third on a wild pitch. He came across to score on a groundout to Tyler Cox at first base. A walk and a single continued the one-out rally for Sanford. A triple to the right centerfield gap by Simmi Whitehill gave the visitors a 3-1 lead.
An error by the third baseman made it 4-1 and then a two-out triple by Matthew Polk extended the lead to 5-1, chasing Chapman as Vermont brought in reliever Maxwell Brulport. The Mainers offense piled on six more runs for an 11-1 lead, capped by a Devan Bade three-run blast.
Sanford added another four runs in the third, with Jeremiah Jenkins hitting a three-run blast to make it a 15-1 contest. After two straight innings of shutout baseball for the Mountaineers offense, Rosales blasted a solo homer in the fourth.
The Mountaineers tacked on two more runs in the seventh with two outs. Newcomer Tyler Wells connected for a single and advanced to third on a double by Santino Rosso. Stocum drove them both in with a two-out double to make it 15-4.
Ryan picked up his first win of the summer for Sanford. He went four innings in relief, allowing three runs and recording two strikeouts. Chapman suffered the loss as he went one-plus innings, allowing six runs (four earned) on five hits and a walk. Four position players - including Rosso, Nathan Waugh, Connor Bersch and Andre Martinez - pitched five scoreless and hitless innings in relief. Hey combined to issue one walk and had two strikeouts.
The Mountaineers return to the field Saturday to take on the Upper Valley Nighthawks in a doubleheader. Game 1 is set for 3:30 p.m. prior to the 6:30 p.m. second game. The action will make the sixth and seventh games of the Governor’s Cup Series, as Vermont trails 3-2. There will be post-game fireworks after the second game.