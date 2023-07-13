Ricky Crayton, running backs coach for the NESCAC’s Trinity program, has brought the same concept of the Vermont All-Star Football Camp to Maine.
Crayton, who was previously on the Norwich University football staff, was part of the Vermont All-Star Football Camp for a few years.
“He came to this camp for three years and he saw that it had a different vibe,” Vermont All-Star Football Camp Director Chris Redding said.
He liked the vibe so much that he took the idea back to his native Maine and now Maine high school players have a camp in each part of the state modeled after the Vermont camps in Rutland and South Burlington.
The name of Crayton’s camps is Recruit ME.
There was a reason for choosing that name. Not only is ME the abbreviation for the state but as Crayton noted in the camp’s website “Admittedly, Maine is one of the most under recruited states in the nation and many high school players are not aware of the potential opportunities they do have to continue playing the game they love at the next level. It’s our responsibility to help guide these players in the right direction.”
It is patterned after the Vermont model of the camp that is going on this week in Rutland. That includes exposing the players to topnotch high school and college coaches.
Crayton played football at Maine’s Winslow High School.
QB VELOCITY
The business of QB Velocity, directed by the father-son team of Michael Pina Sr. and Michael Pina Jr., made a very favorable impression with their work with the quarterbacks at Wednesday night’s camp session.
“They were outstanding. You could talk with them and ask them questions. They were very grounded,” said Mill River quarterback coach Jim Shortle.
QB Velocity is scheduled to be at Redding’s camp in South Burlington for two days next week.
NOTES: Rutland High will have two football scrimmages, both in New Hampshire. RHS will participate in a three-way scrimmage with Exeter and Nashua and then travel to Laconia High for the second scrimmage. ... If that’s not sampling the Granite State enough, Rutland will play Concord High on Sept. 8 in Week 2 of the regular season. ... The players were sent inside early Thursday night when a electrical storm hit about 7:15 p.m.