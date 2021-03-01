BURLINGTON — Maine’s Loryn Porter made 33 saves while leading the No. 5 Black Bears to an 3-1 victory over the No. 4 Vermont Catamounts in the Hockey East Quarterfinals on Sunday at Gutterson Fieldhouse.
Maine advances to the Hockey East Semifinals for the third time in four years.
“There are no words to describe the disappointment of losing today,” Vermont coach Jim Plumer. “We have a great group of players and staff who gave everything they had to this program in this the craziest of years. We certainly had abundant chances and long stretches of dominance. But in the end, Maine deserves credit for the win. They had a great goaltending performance and capitalized when they had chances.”
The Black Bears capitalized on a strong start 7:39 into the first period. Elise Murphy fired a shot toward that net and the Ida Kuoppala deflected it past UVM goalie Blanka Škodová for her eighth goal of the season.
Vermont had a strong push toward the end of the first frame but couldn’t equalize . Porter made 10 saves in the period.
The Catamounts kept the pressure up in the second period, outshooting Maine 8-2 over the first nine minutes. UVM had three breakaway opportunities in the middle frame. Porter stopped one and two just missed the net.
Vermont earned its second power play of the game 25 seconds into the third period. Maine killed it off, but UVM struck seconds later. A Maine clearing attempt was kept at the line by Sini Karjalainen before Val Caldwell quickly passed it cross-ice. Corinne McCool fired a slap shot that went under the crossbar for a goal. It was McCool’s fifth goal of the season game 2:28 into the third.
With new-found momentum, the Catamounts sought a go-ahead goal. But once again they weren’t able to solve Porter. Kuoppala struck again for the Black Bears by scoring in transition with 7:17 left in regulation. She cut to the outside of the slot past a Vermont forward and fired a shot into the back of the net.
The Catamounts pressing for an equalizer, but the Black Bears put the game out of reach. Celine Tedenby scored her second goal of the season with two minutes left.
Vermont’s captain Kristina Shanahan led all skaters with eight shots on goal. The Catamounts were dominant in the faceoff circle, winning 29 of the 41 draws. Alyssa Holmes, Natálie Mlýnková, Theresa Schafzahl and Alex Gray were 75% or better on draws.
“Our seniors are leaving the program in a better place than they found it and I am confident that we can build on some of the successes we had this year,” Plumer said.
