Brittney Love scored 70 goals for the Fair Haven Union High School girls soccer program but she had even more assists, dishing out 90 of them.
She attributes being a terrific distributor of the ball to her role model Breukelen Woodard.
“One of the biggest takeaways I got from her was giving up just the right pass,” Love said.
Love has always looked up to Rutland’s Woodard.
“I was 6 or 7 years old and she was in high school. We were in the same soccer club,” Love said. “She has always been a mentor to me. I have always looked up to her.”
Giving up the pass at precisely the right moment is not the most important part of the game that Love took from Woodard.
She got her love of soccer and work ethic from her role model.
“If I can work just as tiny bit as hard as Breukelen, I can get a lot better,” said Love, who earned the Vermont MVP honor at Saturday’s Lions Cup Games for her performance against New Hampshire.
Woodard’s soccer odyssey has been something to behold and Love has followed every bit of it. Woodard played NCAA Division I soccer at South Carolina and Penn and then, as a postgraduate student, led Johns Hopkins in scoring as the Blue Jays won the NCAA Division III national championship.
Now, Woodard is playing women’s professional soccer in Iceland and Love is following as intently as ever.
“I watch all the highlights. They are amazing. She is always on the go,” Love said.
That is another trait that Love emulates in Woodard. Like her model, Love prides herself on playing all-out every second she is on the field.
That was evident on Saturday in the all-star game against New Hampshire.
“That is 100% the influence of Breukelen,” Love said.
Now, Love begins her own college career. She will report for her first preseason practice at Vermont State University-Johnson on Aug. 15.
She has been working hard to prepare for that next chapter.
“I got a big packet from Johnson with a workout routine for the summer. There is a lot of running,” Love said.
“If you don’t do it, you will be behind in preseason.”
Two weeks prior to graduation, Vermont State University-Johnson women’s basketball coach Greg Eckman reached out to Love and she made the decision to play basketball for the Badgers as well.
She was a backcourt general for Fair Haven, a good 3-point shooter and a tenacious defender.
“It made me want to love basketball again,” Love said.
She could fill an important role on the court. Johnson lost backcourt ace Paris Atuhene to Emmanuel. Athuhene was the team leading scorer, averaging 23.5 points per game.
Eckman watched several of Love’s high school basketball games on the Internet and saw traits that he feels were allow her to be a contributor.
“Every so often we get that dual sport athlete who can play two sports and she is one of them,” Eckman said.
“We play pressure defense and she can fill a lot of our needs. I am excited to have her.”
Love will give the Badgers a strong southern Vermont presence with Springfield’s Gabby Wardwell returning. Wardwell averaged 15.6 points per game and led NCAA Division III in rebounding with 18.8 a game.
Woodard had a heck of a run through her collegiate years and now Love will try to do the same. Through it all, she will emulate her role model just as she did from the time she was 6 or 7 years old.