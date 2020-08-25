This summer has been far from normal in Vermont sports, but there’s been a handful of competition that’s helped distract local fans from the craziness of the world around us.
From the baseball diamond to the golf course to the race track to the meeting room, there has been plenty to quench the thirst of sports fans.
In about two weeks, high school teams will start practices and fall will be upon us, so let’s take a look back at the summer and those who made their mark in Vermont sports.
Without American Legion baseball, we were possibly in for a year without local baseball. Along with the Legion season, the high school season was also canceled.
The advent of the Vermont Summer Baseball League in July created something for kids to look forward to.
S.D. Ireland bested a strong Lakes Region team for the inaugural – and possibly only – VSBL championship to cap off a jam-packed month of baseball.
There was plenty of intense action throughout July.
In the Rutland area, Lakes Region used a strong pitching staff and potent offense to shoot up the standings.
From Aubrey Ramey’s numerous gems on the mound to their comeback against Brattleboro to their nail-biting playoff win against South Burlington, there was plenty to cheer about for Lakes.
Rutland didn’t have the same success, but showed a ton of growth throughout the season. The emergence of Griff Briggs on the mound, including his no-hitter at Bennington, was a highlight for the hometown bunch.
In Washington County, Montpelier and Barre’s athletes had a chance to get on the field as well, even if the wins weren’t always there.
While the big kids were doing there thing, the youngsters were also getting in on the act. Rutland County got its Little League practices going in late June and started playing games in July.
Elsewhere in the state, the Little League state tournament is in full effect. Browns River, Colchester, St. Johnsbury and Connecticut Valley North vie for the 10-12 year old title this weekend.
Golf didn’t miss a beat with their championship action.
On the men’s side, Rutland Country Club’s Garren Poirier won the big one. Following three straight years of clubmate Drake Hull winning the Vermont Amateur, it was Poirier’s chance to hoist the trophy. Poirier’s run was dominant, staying at or near the top of the leaderboard the whole weekend, en route to his first Amateur title at 15-under.
Three more Rutland golfers finished in the top 10 of the tournament at Stowe Golf Club. One of those golfers was Max Major, who shot an astounding 60 during the third round of play.
Poirier’s signature event the Mid-Amateur, which he’s won a record five times, was the coming out party for veteran golfer Ryan Porter.
Porter, a longtime New England golfer who moved to Vermont this year, made the most of his first Vermont Golf Association event, taking home the win. He topped Mount Anthony Country Club’s Taylor Bellemare in match play to secure the title.
Country Club of Barre’s Eric Lajeunesse was a semifinalist in the event.
Locally, in Rutland, Hull and Jared Nelson locked up their third consecutive L.D. Pierce Invitational title, besting Major and Matt Morin in match play. It was Hull’s fifth Pierce title.
On the women’s side, an instant classic five-hole playoff where Lakeside Golf Club’s Andrea Brown edged Dorset Field Club’s Julia Dapron for the Amateur title won’t soon be forgotten.
Otter Valley rising senior Mia Politano was in the final group on the last day of action and she finished fourth overall, while winning the Junior championship.
The women’s Senior title went to Jeanne Morrissey in early July, her second Senior title.
The women’s Mid-Amateur tournament this weekend and the men’s Senior championship in September wrap up the slate of summer golf action.
At Thunder Road and Devil’s Bowl, competition has been fierce on the track. Both Vermont tracks have close points races and should have an interesting finish to their season in the coming months.
One of the biggest sports stories of the summer came off the playing surface.
The Vermont Principals’ Association, in conjunction with the Department of Health and Agency of Education, announced that high school sports will happen this fall, starting on Sept. 8. Between the decision on masking in competition to the changes made to football, there was plenty to talk about and debate.
No matter the opinion, it’s clear there will be an interesting fall season ahead.
