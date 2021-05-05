Spaulding Baseball Senior
The multi-sport standout was hot at the plate while guiding the Crimson Tide to a trio of double-digit victories. He recorded multiple hits, including a double, during Thursday's 13-3 victory over Vergennes. Stabell led Spaulding with two hits during Saturday's 5-0 loss at Mount Abe in the first game of a doubleheader. The Tide easily claimed payback in Game 2, using a seven-run third inning to set the tone for a 17-3 victory over the Eagles. Stabell connected for three hits Monday and drove in four runs, sparking a 14-3 victory over Burlington. Spaulding is ranked fourth in the Division II standings and will attempt to secure a first playoff victory for the first time since 2010 later this month.
