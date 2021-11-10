Montpelier Boys Soccer
Senior Fullback
The four-year varsity player kept his eye on the prize while leading the Solons to their second straight appearance in the Division II championship. Bruzzese teamed up with freshman Clayton Foster in the center of the defense to trigger a string of nine straight shutouts, culminating in a 1-0 semifinal victory at Harwood. Bruzzese was a defensive rock throughout the post-season, setting the tone for his team from start to finish despite increasingly poor playing conditions. The Solons (16-1) recorded 30 unanswered goals and held opponents scoreless for over 750 minutes before suffering a 2-0 loss to undefeated Milton in the final. Bruzzese and the Solons will attempt to defend their D-II basketball crown this winter.
