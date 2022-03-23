U-32 Senior Nordic Skier
The Raiders standout delivered three high-quality performances to help Vermont capture top honors during Eastern High School Championships at Titcomb Mountain in Farmington, Maine. Schwartz kicked off the two-day event by placing 10th in 20 minutes, 58.71 seconds during the individual 7.5-kilometer classic race. He finished 18th in the freestyle sprint, crossing the line in 3:07.7. Schwartz helped the Green Mountain State lock up the overall victory by anchoring the winning 4x3.5k relay team. His successful showing followed up last week's strong results at junior national championships in Minneapolis. Three weeks ago Schwartz helped U-32 win its fourth consecutive state championship.
