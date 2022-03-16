Hazen Boys Basketball
Junior Forward
The one-man wrecking crew scored over half of his team's points on the biggest stage in Vermont to lead the Wildcats to their eighth championship victory in program history Sunday. The big man recorded 21 points to go along with 22 rebounds, fueling a 37-34 victory over top-seeded Winooski at the Barre Aud. He was also exceptional during Thursday's semifinal, piling up 13 points and 17 rebounds to spark a 48-45 victory over Williamstown. Rivard was honored for his accomplishments Tuesday when he was selected to the Dream Dozen squad by the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association.
