Tyler Rivard

Hazen Boys Basketball
Senior Forward
The multi-sport standout proved that records are meant to be broken while pouring in 50 points against Enosburg to become the top single-game scorer in school history. The Wildcats big man added 21 rebounds against the Hornets, leading undefeated Hazen to an 88-64 victory. He broke the previous mark of 42 points held by Dimitri Vasiliadis, and Rivard also surpassed the 45-point record set by former Hardwick Academy star Bruce Putvain. Rivard remained hot against Peoples, erupting for 27 points, 20 boards and five steals during a 59-26 victory over the Wolves. The defending Division III champs will host Williamstown on Friday.
