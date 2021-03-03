Montpelier Boys Basketball
Senior Guard
Ricker guided the Solons to three victories in a seven-day span, boosting his team's record to 6-0. The versatile athlete scored a team-high 16 points Monday night to fuel a 58-49 victory over previously undefeated Hazen. He recorded eight points and six rebounds in a 53-37 victory over U-32, capping a regular-season sweep over the Raiders. The senior also contributed 11 points and four assists in an 85-30 victory over two-time defending D-III champ Thetford. Last fall Ricker and many of his basketball teammates helped the Montpelier soccer team capture its first championship since 1996.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.