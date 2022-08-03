Vermont Mountaineers Shortstop
The jack-of-all-trades made his second appearance on the mound last Friday for Vermont, pitching two hitless innings during an 8-3 victory over the Keene Swamp Bats. He struck out three batters to help the Mountaineers earn their 32nd victory of the summer, tying the New England Collegiate Baseball League regular-season record. Offensively, he went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored against Keene. The following day he went 3-for-4 against the Sanford Mainers. The All-Star infielder also went 2-for-4 with a double last Wednesday against the Winnipesaukee Muskrats.
