Summer League Baseball
Vermont Mountaineers Outfielder
The University of Pennsylvania standout went 7-for-21 at the plate during the past week of NECBL action. He was hit by a pitch twice, recorded two stolen bases and scored twice. Courtney is batting .345 for the season with a double and a triple. He's scored eight times while driving in four runs. Defensively, he's recorded 23 put-outs while committing zero errors. The Mountaineers (10-9) will travel to play the North Shore Navigators on Thursday before hosting the Upper Valley Nighthawks at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
