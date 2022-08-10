Vermont Mountaineers outfielder
Th 6-foot-1, 215-pound slugger came through in the clutch during one of the biggest games of the season to help his team advance to the NECBL championship series. With Vermont clinging to a one-run lead in the eighth inning against Stanford, Ruscitti belted a grand slam to lead his team to an 8-5 victory in Game 3 of the semifinals. He was also red hot in Game 1 of the semifinals, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored during an 8-3 victory. Ruscitti went 1-for-3 with one run scored during Game 2 of the championship series against the Martha's Vineyard Sharks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.