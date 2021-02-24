Williamstown Boys Basketball
Junior Guard
Parrott opened the season with double-digit performances in his first three games. The multi-talented guard scored a dozen points against Lake Region in addition to grabbing seven rebounds and nabbing five steals. He dropped in 18 points against Oxbow, sparking a 69-37 victory. Parrott added seven rebounds, five assists and three steals against the Olympians. He was in top form again vs. Lamoille, recording 14 points and four steals.
