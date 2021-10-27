Harwood Girls Soccer
Senior Midfielder
Nelson accomplished a rare feat last Friday when she recorded a hat trick against Spaulding to reach 100 goals for her career. Her younger sister Quinn also scored and dished out one assist, leading HU to a 4-1 victory over the Crimson Tide. Tanum Nelson and the Highlanders returned to the field Saturday and coasted to a 5-1 victory over Paine Mountain. Nelson scored the final goal of the match and will head into the postseason with 34 goals this season and 102 during the past four years. She became the first athlete in school history to hit the century mark for goals and is also one of the state's top basketball players.
