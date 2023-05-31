Sophie Sevi

Montpelier Girls Tennis No. 2 Singles Player
Sevi was on top of her game during several pressure-cooker situations while earning key victories to boost Montpelier (11-3). The Solons were in a dogfight with Burr & Burton and Woodstock for the top seed in Division II, but Sevi and her teammates rose to the occasion to help the two-time defending champs finish just ahead of the Bulldogs and Wasps in the standings. She fueled a 5-2 team victory over Harwood by outlasting Cierra McKay 6-4, 7-5. Sevi recorded a 6-4, 7-6(3) victory over Middlebury's Audrey Carptenter and then rallied to a 1-6, 6-3, 10-5 win over Rice's Lily Collins to close out the regular season. Two years ago Sevi helped the Solons cap a 12-2 season with a 4-3 championship victory over previously undefeated Middlebury. Montpelier finished at 16-2 last spring after securing a 5-2 finals win over the Tigers.
