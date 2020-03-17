Harwood Boys Hockey
Sophomore Forward
Platt's overtime goal lifted Harwood (20-3) to a 3-2 victory over Milton during a back-and-forth Division II championship at Gutterson Fieldhouse. Tyson Silvia gave HU the lead 1:58 into the first period and then Platt assisted linemate Finn O'Hara for a 2-0 advantage at 6:49 of the second period. The Yellowjackets stormed back late, scoring twice to force an extra period. Milton nearly killed off a penalty in overtime, but Platt used superior stick-handling skills to set the stage for the game-winner on a power play. He tucked away his 30th goal of the season with a shot past Milton goalie Jackson Ehler, sending the Harwood fan section into a frenzy. The late goal gave Harwood its first title since 2005.
