Vermont Mountaineers Third Baseman
Rosso was a steady force at the plate and in the field while stepping up for Vermont during a hot-and-humid week of New England Collegiate Baseball League action. He kicked off the week by recording a walk-off hit against the Sanford Mainers, driving in Tyler Cox to fuel a 3-2 victory. He wound up going 2-for-3 in the first game of the doubleheader before belting a one-run double and scoring twice during a 12-5 win in Game 2. Two days later Rosso went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored in a 12-4 win over the North Adams SteepleCats. He was 2-for-5 with one RBI and one run scored against the Martha's Vineyard Sharks. Rosso recorded one of his team's four hits to close out the week against the North Shore Navigators. The Hoftra University standout owns a .278 batting average with nine RBIs and 12 runs scored in 17 appearances for the 30-10 Mountaineers.
